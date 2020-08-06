Have you seen one of the takes on this: 13 said I’m the bad number. 666 said I’m the worst. Plethora said I have zucchini. 2020 said Here, hold my beer.
Speaking of numbers, on Saturday, Aug. 1, I received a notice in the mail from the IRS. I have paid my taxes and filed my returns through the same CPA firm in Bremer County but NOT in Waverly for years. I create a spreadsheet for all info that will be necessary, gather and organize all pertinent documents and drive to hand deliver the information.
Once the CPA did not list my income even though I had listed that correctly and pointed out that it was a change by highlighting it on my spreadsheet. When I received from him the additional bill, I insisted that he pay the interest to me. He did.
In 2019, I arrived to find the CPA had not proofread my form for 2018. Had not proofread for simple arithmetic and typing so had reported $10,000 less in income than received. Now I had a 2277 bill and penalties. Because I thought that CPA would do the forms accurately. Now I have the bill for the interest.
Well, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. I won’t risk COVID-19 by going to that CPA’s office (not in Waverly) for the interest. I’ll send a check to the IRS. I’ll also file a complaint with the IRS since I won’t be going back to that CPA business and do not want that business to misuse my taxpayer identification number. I’ll put a stop on my bank account where this firm is involved.
Next year? I’ll use one of those big firms with a Waverly office where they guarantee their work and pay if anything is done wrong. I don’t know how I could have done my reporting better and I always paid immediately. Good that there are choices.
And for something more entertaining, the Iowa State Fair will be virtual this year and there will be a storytelling component for memories of the Fair. Here’s the one I’ll be sharing virtually.
Iowa State Fair 1993
Once I made a tape of everyone I met at the Iowa State Fair. It was the year my son was to be there but was in a car crash and unable to come. That was the year he was on the traveling crew for a show doing a State Fair Tour.
My son said that at their previous stop, they arrived to find a big sign on the movable stage. The Iowa State Fair has one of those stages too. The set-up is done when the stage is off to the side so other grandstand events can take place, then the stage is pulled along rails to the center for the show.
The big sign at that stop said, “Do not tie livestock to the stage!” It seems that the grandstand was used for livestock shows too and a steer tied to the stage had spooked and jerked hard enough to cause the whole tower of speakers, set up with a crane, to crash out onto the track.
Iowa’s stage did not have that sign. We checked.
This show would be in Des Moines on my son’s birthday and before the car accident, I bought tickets for me and some of his Des Moines family. When he could not be there, I gave some of the most accessible seating tickets to the Easter Seal Society and then sold the others to family and friends for cost.
On the day of the concert, I had two left and tried to sell them at cost at the gates to the grandstand the afternoon before the show. The State Fair Police “arrested” me with my brother and escorted us out of the Fair for attempting to sell anything without a permit. As we were being escorted out in a golf cart by a security officer, I explained the situation on the tape and then asked if the officer would say “Happy Birthday” to my little boy who had been in an accident and could not be there. She was a good sport.
I had already stopped the Iowa State Fair Queen and had her say a few words. I had taped the Hog Calling Contest, the antique tractors, and many of the animals who gladly cooperated with farm animal sounds. My nieces had stopped walking with us when they realized I was going to make the tape and would stop anyone to ask for a “Happy Birthday!”
My brother and I changed shirts in the car in the parking lot and snuck back in to attend the show. Our hand stamps were still good and we had grandstand tickets. We did not try to sell the extra tickets.
It was as much fun to be arrested, ejected and “sneak” back in — remember we had legitimate stamps and tickets — to do all that was as much fun as it was to go to the show.