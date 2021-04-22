Divorce meant the opportunity to be rid of the old and begin anew. He had had that ‘63 Chevy Impala, four doors and green interior, for 11 years now because she would not let him get another as they did not have the money and besides that car had brought both babies home when newborns. Now, with her and those kids getting a fixed amount no matter what, he would do what he wanted with the rest of his money.
He traded that 11-year-old Chevy for an antique Mercedes. It was in need of tender loving care. The interior had real wood trim and the dash was a beautifully curved and grained piece of wood. He salivated over that wood dash so often that it was easy to keep its spit shine flawless.
Now, too, he could smoke. That cigarette thing had always looked sexy on the Marlboro Man and at 36, he could finally accept that he would probably never play major league baseball but he could at least look good and be sexy.
He attended singles parties such as the one where he finished that Mercedes. He had been doing that sexy smoking and he kept the cigarette in his mouth while he started the car, put it in gear, and put his foot on the gas pedal. Then he took the lighted cigarette out of his mouth and flipped it out the window.
The window was closed, so the lighted cigarette bounced back into his lap where he reared back to find it before it set his pants on fire for real and as he did that he stomped on the gas pedal. The car jumped forward and into a lamp post, totaling the Mercedes completely.
At the car lot, the salesman was ready to help him again. This time, his fancy turned to a hard top convertible. When all the side windows were rolled down, there was no side bar to mar the flow of the line.
He drove to Iowa to see his sons in that hard top convertible. After the visit, he put all those windows all the way down, stuck his elbow out his window, and puffed on a cigarette. When that cigarette burned down, he flipped it out the open window.
It flew back and into the back seat and set the clothes carrier and seat on fire. The damage was significant before he noticed the smoke flowing out behind him. He was able to put the fire out and continue the drive to his home.
He went back to the car dealership and begged them to take it off his hands. Then he bought a new 1976 Chevy Nova. Four doors with a red interior.
He stopped smoking.