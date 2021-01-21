This is from a memorial written for my father.
When my father was just learning how to walk, he must have been about 2 years of age because he was quite a chubby baby and walked late.
He almost lost his life because of some little pigs. He always had loved animals. One afternoon, my grandmother went outside to talk to my grandfather, thinking my father was asleep. They were talking down by the barn when all of a sudden, they heard some newborn piglets squealing. One thing you should know: A sow (mother pig) is about as mean and vicious an animal there is. She will kill a man if she can, and sometimes eats her own young. Of course, my father didn’t know that then; he just knew how cute those little pigs were.
My grandparents looked over to the pig pen to see what was the trouble, and my grandmother screamed because there, my father was holding one of the little pigs inside the pig pen while it squealed as loud as it could. Grandma said Grandpa dropped whatever it was he was doing and tore off toward the pig pen. He jumped the fence at a dead run, grabbed my father and vaulted over the fence on the other side with that old sow right behind him. If he had been one step late, my father would have been very badly hurt or maybe even killed. Right then, though, my father didn’t know what was going on, but my grandparents quickly impressed upon his mind (using the rear-end method) that he wasn’t to do that again!
Later on, my grandfather had another adventure with an angry sow.
One day, my grandfather was trying to get one mean, old, ornery sow into a pen inside the shed. He was standing between that old sow and the door, facing the sow. My father was outside watching him. Well, all of a sudden, that sow decided she was going outside and she made a dash for it! My father said he would never forget seeing my grandfather backward, straddle-legged, on top of that sow as they burst out into the pig lot. My grandfather was carried clear across to the fence where he fell off. Mad? He was so mad – if he’d had some kind of weapon, that’d been the end of that sow!
A third adventure was mine. I would tell stories to kids. Often, I told of adventures with our dog and cat. Then I would ask if the kids had stories about animals too. The last time I did that, one boy from a hog farming operation told about shooting that old sow as she had had her last litter and it was time. His dad shot the sow in the barn, and then they went on to do chores. When they checked back, she was not dead so they shot her again. The next day, they found her still living, so they shot her a third time. He laughed and laughed as he told that story.
In Iowa, we do raise animals as meat for the table and I knew that, but I stopped asking for stories about animals after hearing that one. I’m better with my pig puppets!
