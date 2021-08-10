Some of the fun of being a storyteller.
I have picked up the aprons my librarian/storyteller/Scotland friend and asked her husband give to me after her death. Fifty-two.
Most surprising is the Fetal Pig Anatomy apron, but then my storytelling friend was her husband’s assistant in their veterinary practice – if he forgot, he had only to look at her to remember. Amazing.
The heaviest weighs 3.5 pounds and is a butcher’s apron complete with stains. One is cotton and not yet unwrapped, but beautiful and practical.
There are four books on the lore of aprons. Joyce did programs on the history and lore of aprons.
She was an Iowa librarian and a storyteller. She stayed with me on our trip to Scotland in 2007 when I had to have emergency laser surgery for a retinal tear.
My son was visiting from L.A. and our drive to Defiance, through Iowa’s fields, was a good reminder to him of his own early life. I was glad he could do some of the driving. We listened to podcasts. One on English history. One on the English language. I listened to how “could” changed from “cud” and absorbed these interests of my son’s. This was a wonderful trip and with all vaccinated against COVID-19.
My son near Nashville said, “They are certainly interesting; the pig one is actually pretty neat.”
Storytellers are weird just like all the artsy people. We are just built different, thankfully. For the most part, at least we are not boring, unless you count our interminable acceptance speeches.”
Isn’t it amazing what storytellers love, investigate and share? I’m thinking. May photograph aprons in groups of four. Everything from practical to professional to lace and satin.
Then there is the storyteller/friend whose great aunt would make her way to the door to let a visitor in. She would take a swipe at something with her apron on the way and explain the remaining mess this way “I was just cleaning but you come on in now and we’ll visit.”
Nowadays we do not worry about protecting our clothing – we throw clothes in the washer and dryer instead. We have cute aprons for barbecue and such.
The Masons have their symbolic aprons. I wonder if aprons are still made in the Home Economics courses? That’s where I labored over the first and last one sewn by me.