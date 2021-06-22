During the shutdowns, storytellers continued to create and thrive. Zoom and other electronic platforms allowed us to hold events that made it not only possible but easy with storytellers from all over the world.
I tell true personal and family stories. That means my stories are not understood the same way everywhere around the world. Take this one for example.
After That
We were driving old Highway 218, in the ‘80s before the Avenue of the Saints, and saw sheep on the highway. We turned in to tell the owner. As soon as my husband stepped out of the car, the farm dog began to attack. The dog chewed at his back pocket all the way to the door where the farmer appreciated the news and called off the dog.
The pocket chosen for the chewing was the one where his billfold was kept, so no flesh was shredded and I did not have to do the driving to a hospital or home.
After that, we decided if the situation came up again, we would continue to be kind, but we would do it from the car by honking till someone came.
Driving cars is not a universal possibility. It is a big and country thing and even here, I have big city friends who have never considered having a car or a driver’s license to be necessary in their travels and lives.
Sheep getting out on a highway? Highway?
Farm? Farm dog?
Many tell folk and fairy tales because they travel well. I tell true personal and family stories because you cannot make up some of the events I know through family involvement. Fiction is not nearly as powerful – for me.
From Noa Baum – and so much better than what I’ve tried to say.
A story is not just what happened!
A story is what we choose to tell about what happened, how we understand and interpret the meaning of what happened, and how we tell it.
With the Zoom events, I could hear stories from more of the world – with the help of bilingual tellings and interpreters. One story was told by a duo in Icelandic and English! Astonishing for me. I have traveled in nine other countries, two where English is spoken, four where English is a second language and three where English isn’t even worth mention on signs and explanations. No wonder my stories do not travel.
Iowa is a great place for home as it poses no limitations on where else you can go – except in these COVID-19 times and maybe taking a little more time to get there.
From the travels my sons have taken in their work in the entertainment industry, I have treasures like elephant dung note paper from Kenya plus baskets and the explanation of their patterns from Botswana, plus fabulous photos of sons.
I have these treasures alongside the souvenirs from my work at NASA – Flight Control Division in Houston during the preparation for first walk on the moon. My father’s ice man’s cape and my mother’s depression glass candy bowl are included in my treasures.
There is room for as many stories from home as there are homes.