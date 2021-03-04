Especially to see “Producer Dan Coffie” go by
Proud Mama
“Good Trouble”
Young folks in various workplace and home life situations
Dealing with the real world
Multiple plot lines
Production reinvented for safety in COVID-19 times. It can be done.
British, Canadian, UK, Australian mysteries:
Marvelous scenery
“Give Way” instead of “Yield”
Driving on other side
More than one country
“DCI Banks”
Stiff upper slip
Procedure
Tedious explanations to wrap up
Pasted on emoting
And still I enjoy.
“Murdoch Mysteries”
Male and Female leads equally
Intelligent
Inventive
Respected
Stiff but likeable
I do like this.
But why do those skirts dragging on ground not show fraying and filth?
“Two Sentence Horror Stories”
Some good, some hackneyed
All first sentence, 20-minute story, repeat of first and addition of second sentence
“Stay in school, Children.”
Story
“It’s easier to find you there.”
I like these.
“Queen’s Gambit”
Binged the whole thing
Good
Never understood whole chess thing so well before
Like the “Take what you have and make the most of it.”
Have watched others but
Streaming is addictive and time-consuming – keep thinking just one more.
Shows filmed with transfer to streaming without commercials have a smoother transition past commercials than those older ones with commercials removed with a meat cleaver.
Pay for the service with a subscription or by watching commercials – things cost and people pay. That’s OK with me.
Free from constant political yammering, although I can keep up on news and weather through Waverly Newspapers, KWAY radio and online websites.
Older shows use cigarettes to indicate mood and time passing – newer shows use wine and other alcohols. Glad I’ve stayed with cookies, bananas and coffee.