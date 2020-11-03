I know there are business owners unhappy with my position on masks. I do know how difficult it must be to get anything done while masking, and I do know how fortunate I am to be able to isolate. I don’t know how to make masking any less important.
Iowa is way up there in COVID-19 cases. Dead former customers don’t spend money. Masking helps keep us alive. Electronics take care of much I would rather do in person, but then I mostly want to be alive.
In the meantime, while in isolation but for electronics, I am working with storytellers and puppeteers in Hungary, in the UK, and all over the USA. I’ve been using puppets since the 1960s casually with my kids. I make my own and all 300-some are different – if someone said, “Make a dozen of those, I’ll pay you.” I would not do that, as creating one at a time is satisfying in a way that making a dozen the same isn’t. A dozen like that one is work.
I’m at work on a book that combines three things.
Why puppetry?
Stories to show the wonders.
Patterns for easy use.
The book, “Puppetry. Because…”, tells how I began. I’m including it here because it helps make the points in the book’s message. And if you are wondering how this works in this increasingly electronic world, these puppets are such bright spots to offset the incredibly frequent talking, yelling, pontificating heads that some of you will begin to play.
From Zero to a Show
In 1970, I was a volunteer at the magnet school attended by my oldest son. The librarian had two schools and divided her time between them. On Wednesdays, my son’s school library was closed completely. “I have library experience and could come on Wednesdays,” I said. I like to talk, and so I talked some more. Our deal was made.
“Could you do a Storytime for Head Start kids?”
“Sure, that would be fun. One in the morning and one in the afternoon, right? And, of course, all day long, other classes would be welcome.” That was the deal, as I knew it on the day I showed up for my first Wednesday as the media specialist volunteer.
I had dragon picture books and a dragon from my kids’ toy box. I had dragon name tags for every Head Start child to use and keep. I was ready. I distributed the nametags and read the stories to the first group.
The second class to visit was second grade, and I shared the same picture books but had no name tags. When the kids lined up to leave, the last little boy in line said, “Now, are we going to the puppet show?” I asked what he meant.
The teacher said the principal had announced at the staff meeting on Monday, “Ms. Coffie will do a puppet show in the media center for any class that wishes to come.”
“You have 13 classes signed up, including the Head Start classes,” she said. I presented the dragon books 13 times to classes not always pleased by hearing little kid books even after I explained about not having a puppet show ready.
I did not own a “puppet.” I had never owned a puppet. I did have a friend whose name was “Pat” and she was a children’s services librarian for the Public Library of Des Moines and she had puppets. I must have talked about her and, as the story moved on by word of mouth, I must have become that Pat.
I cut up an old fuzzy yellow bathrobe and made a grouch. This was the time of Oscar, the Sesame Street grouch. I did not have a color television so my children and I did not know Oscar was green; besides that, I knew that I could not make Oscar my grouch.
I went home and cut the head off a piggy bank; then glued a pink body on. I called my friend, Pat, and she gave me a pattern. I went through that toy box again and found a sock puppet mule.
By the next Wednesday, I could do “Swinging on a Star” complete with a grouchy emcee. Children, who had drifted off the week before after the second book, remained glued in place for two or three renditions by the puppets of “Swinging on a Star.” They talked back and forth with the grouchy emcee.
I added “The Little White Duck” and “So Long; It’s Been Good to Know You” and had a 20-30 minute show. I performed it in our home school and in the school of a cousin. I said that the Superintendent could run a note saying I would do a 20-30-minute show free in classrooms that were interested. The next day, 27 requests came in from schools all over and around town. I was a puppeteer.
Because I have lived with mice, bats, moths and other pests, I developed my storage and transportation system using garbage cans on wheels. If you show up in the classroom with a garbage can, you will have the attention of the students.
The creativity I have seen and the satisfaction has made budgets and spreadsheets more bearable.
Could a horse catch a fish? Why? How? My great niece figured all that out in the story she was creating long ago.
Smile a little – and remember to mask if you are inside where you want the public to be welcome.