The supper table was one learning place for the nine of us.
One supper was liver and onions. Big sister ate the liver but refused to eat “those slimy onions.” My father reached around her shoulders and held her nose closed. She clenched her teeth, but her lips were open to be able to breathe.
Dad took the onions and filled her cheeks with them as he told us all that he worked hard for us to have food, and Mom worked hard to fix our meals. We would take some of everything and clean our plates. We never forgot. I think Susan’s teeth are still clenched.
Next day at supper, the vegetable was green peas. I hated those but remembered the lessons so took the bowl, put one pea on my plate, realized Dad was watching, put another on my plate then looked up and said, “Daddy, one is one but two is some.”
He laughed out loud, and I got away with it.
Today, a friend spoke of one of her favorite reference questions from her work at Iowa City Public Library. I thought back through all the reference questions I have answered in all of the libraries where I have worked. This is my favorite.
As I worked on my MALS, I felt like an old lady. I actually was the old lady at 34, according to all the others enrolled and besides, I had two kids.
There was little time for dancing and yet I tried to meet a new dancer. I wanted to feel I was still in play. As I studied in the university library reference room, a candidate for new dancer sat down at the same table. After a bit, he asked if I wanted to go to the library lounge with him. I thought that other students made dates at the library. Even as the old lady student with two kids, now I could do that, too – I still had it!
We would go in the elevator up to the fifth-floor lounge. My first clue should have been when he took his trench coat into the elevator with him. As the elevator rose up, he moved that arm with the trench coat to the side, reached out and stuck his hand down inside the front of my jeans, pulled me up to him and said, “I really like your body. Do you want to get to know me better?”
I gave him the two-handed shove across the elevator and burst out laughing. Fortunately, he was not the kind of nut that became violent with the burst of ‘pert near hysterical laughter.
I exited at the fifth floor and used the stairs all the way down. I laughed the whole trip. I gathered my books and left, still chuckling at my foolishness, and more than pleased to go home to wait for the school bus and my two kids.
Stories surround us. Not all of us want to capture and share them, but the stories are all around us. In these times of symbols (gifs and emojis and such) rather than words, and pictures rather than stories using words, and meals on the go; I am sorry much is being lost that gave us the human touch.
I remain grateful for every touch through my own carefully limited social media. And yet, I know the joy and comfort and power of those stories in words from actual conversations about anything and everything and nothing at all.
I’ll be doing a zoom through Ames Public Library on May 19. It is free, but you must register through Ames Public Library. This will be about helping you add stories to your genealogy – things you won’t find on tombstones. The stories keep us connected.