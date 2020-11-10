Count, recount, count again – and still it will be final. All that energy and money could be used for Coronavirus relief and research and for climate change. I’d like that.
On Nov. 19, I’ll be telling on Zoom and the subject is Turkey. I’ll be doing Turkey – Turkey Neck, that is. The five stages of grief get us through so much. Acceptance is the ultimate goal.
I don’t know a lot about golf, but think news during a game must affect your score from all the shows where everyone is told to be quiet and let the golfer concentrate. I’m thinking we should remember the five stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance—and be considerate as they play out.
For the Zoom on Dec. 8, the promoters want a head shot. Now those are easier than ever with cell phone cameras but to have one at 80, that no reflections in your glasses, nostrils not as the main focus, a smile but not that gold tooth, a plain background, not all of that turkey neck and yet a fairly honest look – thought I had one and then found it showed a hair on my shirt!?!?!? And so I began again. Alone with a cell phone. Here’s hoping.
Dec. 8 will be part of “Stories in Living Color.” My partner and I will each tell a story of our experience in health care and then be open to questions and comments from participants. We did not know each other before this project but have learned and appreciated so much as we shared our lives and stories that we will continue to listen to each other. I am small city and white and she is big city and African American. We are people sharing.
One thing I like in particular about the Dec. 8 presentation is that we will have a practice session Nov. 30. We are learning so much about Zoom and other online electronic meeting and presentation possibilities. We also have so much to learn.
Some is the same old same old. Be on time. Be well groomed. Have a simple background. Put the dog and cat where they will not interrupt. Try not to lurch up and down. Watch out for that nostril shot. Make gestures with smaller spaces in mind. Hand gestures that are wonderful in live performance will be scary in Zoom.
If you have experienced and loved and played off audience reaction, the flat effect of telling to the screen is difficult to manage. Some like “Chat” which is a continuous line of commentary but I find it rude to be having a side conversation while someone is telling a story.
Zoom sessions need a moderator and a manager. One takes care of the people and one takes care of the electronics.
So much to learn about grief, head shots, electronics and people.