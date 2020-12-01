I am glad so many care about life and this country.
If you want to understand and combat some of what is happening, consider these things.
In a documentary, these five things in marketing were identified as how Roger Ailes and the new Roger put the horrid out there so convincingly. They do marketing studies on most powerful words then take advantage of isolation, control, uncertainty, repetition, and emotion. The proven plan is based on the idea that if you scream something in their faces long enough, many will believe.
The documentary is “The Brainwashing of My Dad.” Worthwhile for information, planning to combat misinformation, and keeping hope alive.
This is one more part of my family’s pioneer experiences. It was written by my great great uncle, H. D. Ballard. Hard details to know but one of the firsthand experiences of the Prairie Fire between Nevada and Fairview (renamed Story City) in 1859. Another source says 1860. All sources agree that a Prairie Fire happened, and this powerful story tells of so much more than the general descriptions of fire on the prairie given so often in history books.
“In the autumn of 1859 a frightening circumstance occurred. John Swarengen, his wife and four children stopped at Nevada (he stated) and bought ten pounds of cotton batting for use in their new home which they expected to reach in a short time a few miles west of Webster City. They tied this cotton batting on top of the cover of their wagon under which was their household goods. Their way from Nevada to Webster City led over the same road we used to travel to town. They being from the East knew nothing about what a prairie fire was and they kept along unsuspectingly until they reached what was known then as the big rock in the north part of Milford township within two miles of where D. Stultz afterward made his home.
Just as they were driving out of a low place or swale where the grass was high, the prairie fire from the south west struck them, the team turned out on the right hand side of the road and the whole wagon was on fire instantly. Mr. Swarengen stated that he immediately jumped out of the wagon helping his wife out. As soon as she reached the ground, she said, ‘Oh, John, my baby!’ She at once climbed back into the wagon, got her baby, and returning to the front of the wagon, he tried to assist her to the ground again but the horses flounced and kicked so she fell with her baby in between the horses and in trying to get her out of there Mr. Swarengen received a kick from one of the horses that laid him out unconscious for a short time and when he came to, his clothing was nearly burned off and his face, hands and arms were a crisp.
He went to the back of the wagon, he stated, and tore off the feed box thinking he could get the other three children out in that way; but the fire soon drove him back in despair and he stood there and saw his whole family perish in the fire unable to do any more to save them.
After he could do no more and all were dead, he started to find someplace where he could tell some human being what had happened,. In his wanderings he finally landed at J. E. Hoover’s home and farm about three miles from where his family had perished and told his story. Men of the neighborhood were notified as soon as a horse could make the rounds and soon were at the scene of the terrible disaster. They found one horse dead and the other wandering about the prairie, burned so that he had to be killed, and the dog about fifty feet away also burned all over and dead.
Quincy Boynton of Nevada was up in that region after some fat cattle that father had sold to T. C. McCall and I was with him on horseback rounding up the cattle to drive them to Nevada. The prairie fire scattered our bunch of steers and cows so that we did not get them rounded up until the next day. When the cattle scattered we also made ourselves safe out of danger from the fire and rode toward Mr. Hoover’s place where we learned of the frightful accident, so we rode down to the place to see what it looked like.
Before we got there the bodies, all that could be found of the four children and the wife had been picked up and placed in the feed box which Mr. Swarengen had taken off the back part of his wagon, and the box was hardly filled with the bones of those four children and the wife.
These bodies were buried in the Sheffield Cemetery where Mr. Swarengen was buried also after having suffered about ten days. The fire was so intense that it melted the dishes they had packed in their wagon, and burned all the wood work out of the irons of the wagon. The cotton batting being on top of the wagon no doubt made the flames envelop the whole wagon instantly and smothered the children back inside of the wagon cover under the wagon bows. The family bedding, clothes and keepsakes were all stored in the wagon and all helped to make the fire intense.
This terrible thing was the talk of the country for many months after. Mr. Swarengen was conscious most of the time while he lived and told the terrible experience many times to callers, saying they had just been talking about how soon they would arrive at their destination. In less than one week they would be in their prairie home between Webster City and Fort Dodge.
How true it is that in the midst of life we are in death. This family had no doubt fond hopes of making a future home and surrounding it with comforts and happiness with congenial neighbors, in the then new state.”
Where are we in establishing health and reason in this new time, forever to be known as 2020?