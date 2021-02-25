I’d like to thank Waverly Mayor Hoffman and the Bremer County Health Department and my doctor at Rohlf Clinic for their responses to my questions about when I can be vaccinated here in Bremer County. Thank you to Walgreens for signage and to WalMart for more answers. The mayor sent a quick and complete response and then referred my questions to BCHD.
Calling them will not help. Following the information being posted generously will help. The state sets the rules and makes the distributions. There is more demand than supply.
Information is in the Feb. 11, 2021 edition of the Waverly Democrat, and on KWAY and online through the Bremer County website.
I am registered now for March. I am 80 and do not live in a senior center. That seemed a boon when so many infections were happening in such centers but then seemed a problem as state priorities for vaccinations went to those living in such centers and even to Eisenach Village residents.
My brothers and sisters, spread from Seattle to Fort Myers, Florida, and in Altoona and Ankeny, are way ahead of me. Finally, I needed attention for an ear problem and I asked for information about how things are handled in the vaccination process.
Having read the posted information, I think I understand better the process. Again, the state of Iowa determines allocations and distribution categories, and there is simply not enough available to satisfy all of us qualified right now. The bad weather in the South is hampering delivery of what is available.
I do not want to be sent to another county. I find giving all my information online and then being sent out in the ice and snow unnecessary if I can be patient and in line for vaccination here in Waverly. We have no shortage of medical and medicine providers including our hospital.
Again, these two things are true: The state of Iowa decides on allocations and there simply is not enough for everyone yet. I have made myself visible as 80 and in need through my doctor. I can wait in safety.
I have not been tested as I have been able to isolate so thoroughly and have had no symptoms. Perhaps that means I am not on some collection of names from which to be chosen although everyone seems to know I am old when it comes to selling hearing aids, medicare insurance of every kind, and all sorts of other aging paraphernalia including all the health and beauty secrets for old folks.
I want to thank all the providers of everything for their quick thinking and thoughtful adaptations. Drive-by flu shots, online ordering for groceries with delivery or drive by pick up.
Takeout for so many delicious foods. Electronic connections for meetings and for presentations in storytelling and puppetry. Reliable electricity and heat. Workplace safety rules. Unemployment help.
Don’t you wish we had known last February that we should invest in plexiglass and mask futures?
With electronic reach, I have been sharing puppetry practices with puppeteers or would-be puppeteers in Hungary, in the UK, all over the U.S. Not everyone knows, needs to know, or wants to know how to make a soft little caterpillar look menacing in the story “Better Together” but what a pleasure it is to share through zoom and Facetime and other electronic platforms with those who do know, need to know, and want to know.
Monetizing these things has been difficult. Finding any kind of work to make enough for a living is almost impossible in some areas. The vaccinations mean so much more than prevention of a deadly illness – they mean everything for our economy.
I’m going to wait patiently. I’m going to believe that every vaccination set given makes the world safer for all of us. Many thanks to everyone trying to get the correct information out to those of us wondering.
And if you’d like to know more about those dancing caterpillars and my story “Better Together,” send an email.