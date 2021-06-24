In Waverly, every day, you can meet dog owners and their happy and well-behaved dogs.
Occasionally, you meet someone still learning but trying hard to help the dog be a loved and welcome member of the household and neighborhood.
If you had a neighbor who turned out two large barking dogs to rush children who were walking in the street, would you call 911? What if it were a little old lady? What if it were you? What if you had seen him do it before?
What if the person then punched the dogs and yelled at them for being bad?
If someone in a van slowed down to travel along by someone walking on the grass off the road, would you worry?
If someone in the van were the same person who turned large barking dogs out to rush and terrify people and that person were using the slow van crawl to say that he didn’t mean to have the dogs rush you, was only taking them to the soccer field for exercise, had done this before and they did frighten people, but had not bitten anyone – yet, what would you think? The owners solved the problem by getting rid of the dog.
I like dogs. I like your dog. I like it to be your dog. I like you to respect your dog.
Along with the Dog Park, could we have a “bad” dog owners’ detention pound? This would not be a place for bad dogs. This would be a place for people who are “bad” dog owners. These dog owners would be held for training.
Years back, I attended a City Council meeting where a dog owner wanted to appeal the designation of vicious dog and the requirement that she move the dog out of the county. She spoke to the City Council saying the dog was only vicious if provoked.
The man, who had filed the charges, spoke and said his dog was very small and had nearly been killed in his own yard by the woman’s dog. He said his dog was out in his car and he could bring it inside if anyone needed to see the little dog. Everyone on the council and in the audience said, “Awww,” and leaned forward as the council said bringing in the little dog would not be necessary.
A police officer presented the vicious dog’s history from complaints. In addition to the attack on the little dog, the woman’s 6-year-old son had been bitten by the big dog three times. At this, the woman interrupted to say, “That little [expletive] lies all the time. You can’t take his word for anything!”
Then she said she had her dog outside in her truck and could bring it in so everyone could see how well-behaved it really was. Everyone on the Council and in the audience said, “No!” and leaned way back away from her.
I could see the vote in the body language before the City Council took a formal vote to uphold the designation of vicious dog and send the dog out of the county.
Dogs learn fast. If the owner repeatedly enjoys having two big dogs terrify people, the two dogs will do that. If the owner then punches them and yells at them, they’ll think it is part of the fun. If the owner then follows little old ladies and others to feed on their fear while “apologizing," the owner is the one who needs training. Isn’t saying the dogs haven’t bitten anyone – yet – a threat?
Many in the neighborhood have black labs gently but thoroughly taught where home is and how to behave well as greatly loved members of the families. A very nice job has been done at each home. Many many others with greatly loved dogs go by on the walking route every day.
The library has a copy of “The Loved Dog.” This is an effective and loving way to teach your dog to be yours peacefully and contentedly.
Dogs that run loose join the feral packs. I’ve seen them up close four times – yep, right here in Waverly. Twice, one came into my garage as I opened it to go to work. I’ve heard people say you would not recognize that friendly neighborhood pet when it runs with the feral pack. Wonder where those pets and feral dogs spend their off-leash time? Lots of open fields and streams around here.
I don’t have a dog. Haven’t since about 1988. Couldn’t manage full-time work and full-time dog well. Haven’t the patience to be a good enough dog owner and I know that.
I know two great dog owners – I see those dogs almost every day. Never has one of them threatened me in my own yard or in the public street. Recently more dogs moved in the neighborhood. They seemed loved and well-behaved until today when one rushed into my yard barking furiously as I walked quietly up my driveway. How disappointing.
One of my sisters who had lived in dangerous places around the world, came back to the states and thought she needed a protective dog – one who would attack on command. She trained with her dog so that it would attack if she cleared her throat. Yeah, I didn’t say she had a good idea about that command-to-attack thing. Her first winter cold told her that.
A former postal delivery person suggested keeping animal crackers at hand. She said all dogs find them irresistible and while the dogs are happily munching, you can move on – in my own driveway with the threatening dog in my yard?
Some dogs are new to the neighborhood and the owners seem reasonable people. Maybe they’ll borrow the book and the dogs will be taught to be good neighbors after all. They had added a large fenced area in their backyard. Maybe the dogs will be taught that while within that safe space, much loved city dogs do not have to spend time in hysteria.
I like the animal cracker idea – still, when is it time to call 911?