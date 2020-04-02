Well. I am told I am a “Person of a certain age.”
That seems to mean when you call to change my in-person appointment to a telemedicine via FaceTime appointment, you call from an unidentified number and are surprised by my irritation by that. You ask if I have a flip phone or a cell phone.
Then when you explain the call will come via cellphone, you do not say it can be done via computer with a larger viewing screen because people of a certain age do NOT have computers. And when I ask why this lab report cannot be mailed as print on paper, you go into how old that format is and how this FaceTime approach has been decided by the administrators.
I must remember that all of our medical personnel and support personnel are under great stress with Covid 19 and I need not add to their stress.
Spoke to one son who pointed out the use of the computer during a cell phone call and we immediately began to share via FaceTime on my computer. (I’ve had and used a home computer since 1982—first was a Commodore 64.)
I hated FaceTime as it seemed to be a surprise and are you dressed and made up enough for that all of the time? Last time I was surprised, son called as I stepped out of the shower and asked me to show the newly remodeled bathroom. Luckily I showed him the inside of my ear as I explained then dried off, dressed, and called back to show the remodeling.
I counted the icons or widgets or those little symbols on my cell phone. 65. I use 14.
I have many fewer on my computer. Of the 24, I do not currently use 6.
Now, I do have a story on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5jbRnvsS2E&feature=youtu.be.
And a story on RaceBridges. That’s a national educational database for building better relations among the races.
This week, I participated in a Zoom conference and have been thoroughly cautioned about “zoombombing.” That’s maliciously taking over your contacts and your computer.
More than 20 years ago, I worked to automate the records at Waverly Public Library. This was in the previous location. My presentation to the City Council went this way.
I took a 1939 copyrighted book on Cancer treatment, cut the bindings holding the table of contents and index. Showed what appeared to be a book. It had a cover and pages after all and it seemed to be important information. I said the library was like that book, enclosed but full of information with two guides to exactly what was needed. Then I opened the book, “tore” out the table of contents and the index and threw them down. Gasps went up along with comments like “And she’s the librarian!” Then in the hush, I said this is still a book—cover, pages full of important information but don’t you wish you could find what you need? The library without automation is like this book, full of information but lacking an efficient and accurate way of finding what you need. We won the funding to automate the catalog.
That book? I further explained it was to be removed from the collection because a copyright of 1939 about the treatment of Cancer was no longer valid information for the treatments in place in the 1990s.
Zoom. Seems to be a digital way to do what Skype and Facetime did. Has some dangers as do all digital services.
You learn not to answer unidentified cell phone calls and you learn not to click on unsolicited email links. When will people in any profession learn to use identification when calling? If you want to play the innocent and say but administration decided this, then you should be prepared to leave a message and/or speak first if the call is picked up.
I am a person of a certain age. I’ll be reading a book in order to learn to do podcasts. I love print on paper because the trek from electronic to digital to the future is dependent on having certain machines while I can pick up that paper printout and simply read it.
As a person of a certain age, I ask that you respect me for knowing how many ways information can be imparted and not assume that everyone of this certain age is digitally illiterate.