INDIANOLA — Tanner Striegel, of Nashua, and Courtney Reyna, of Shell Rock, has been named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Simpson College.
Both qualified for the academic honor by earning a 4.00 grade point average during the semester. Striegel attended Nashua-Plainfield High School, and Reyna attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
