Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is set to host Trio 826, an all-women string trio that plays collaborative music across the United States. They will be performing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Narthex at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 First St. NW.
Julia Bullard, Susanna Klein and Hannah Holman are the members who make up Trio 826, and they come from Germany, New York, and Cedar Falls. Together, they will be performing musical pieces that include traditional Franz Schubert compositions to more contemporary ones.
“It’s about bringing world-class music to the Cedar Valley,” Eric Wachmann, the music director for the Waverly Chamber Music Series and a music professor at Wartburg College, said. “Not very many towns and even cities in the Midwest have chamber music series that are free and open to the public. We hope that these concerts will benefit and enrich the community and make Waverly more distinctive.”
All individuals with an interest in music are invited as this event is free to the public and open to any age. Attendees can expect to wear casual dress and are encouraged to support the WCMS through free-will donations. For more information, go to www.waverlychambermusicseries.com or email waverlychambermusicseries@gmail.com.
The mission of the Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is to bring people together for the enjoyment of community and music by providing high-quality chamber music concerts for Waverly and the Cedar Valley.