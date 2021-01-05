WAVERLY – Three Wartburg College players finished in double figures during a 60-51 victory over Edgewood on Sunday to open the 2020-21 season.
Sophomore Macy Harris scored a game-high 14 points for the Knights (1-0). Harris also grabbed four rebounds and swiped two steals.
Senior and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Payton Draper finished with 12 points, while adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Freshman Britney Young, another former W-SR standout, posted 11 points with two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Senior Ally Conrad came down with a game-high 12 rebounds, while dishing out three assists and registering three steals.
Wartburg entered the second quarter trailing by one, 23-22, but it carried a 34-30 advantage into the locker room. Wartburg outscored Edgewood 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
Wartburg hosts North Central at 5 p.m. Friday at Levick Arena.
WARTBURG 60, EDGEWOOD 51
Edgewood ... 23 7 8 13 – 51
Wartburg .... 22 12 5 21 – 60
Edgwood: Paige 12, A. Lemirande 6, Walter 6, B. Lemirande 0, Shane 0, Pikulyk 8, Freeman 6, Pahl 4, Fetherston 4, J. Lemirande 3, Walsh 2, Lonigro 0.
Wartburg: Harris 14, Draper 12, Conrad 8, Volesky 6, Hazard 0, Young 11, Naig 4, Anderson 3, Runchey 2, Faber 0, Brown 0.