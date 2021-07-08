The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College dean’s list at the completion of the spring semester of the 2020–21 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College dean’s list must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy, a Doctor of Education degree and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.
Area students on the list include the following:
Clarksville: Miranda Vance, Nursing – BSN
Denver: Melique Jenkins, Radiography, and Madison Pedersen, Radiography
Fairbank: Hope Lamphere, Nursing – BSN
Janesville: Julia Meister, Nursing – BSN
Readlyn: Carley Schmit, Nursing – BSN
Shell Rock: Cheyenne Swinton, Nursing – BSN
Sumner: Elizabeth Miller, Nursing – BSN, Chandra Shimek, Nursing – BSN, Mariah Teeling, Radiography, and Emily Waitek, Nursing – BSN
Waverly: Josilin Dillavou, Nursing – BSN, Erin Graettinger, Public Health, and Walvatne Rachel, Radiography