IOWA CITY — Almost 900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa earned president’s list status for their academic work at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2020 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2020 fall semester.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president’s list.
The following students are from the Waverly Newspapers coverage area:
Maria Kayser, of Fairbank [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Political Science]
Grace Malloy, of Waverly [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Asian Languages and Literature]
Randee Thuesen, of Waverly [College: Carver College of Medicine; Primary program of study: Nuclear Medicine Technology]
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
Iowa is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America’s top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
To learn more about the University of Iowa, go to https://uiowa.edu/.
If you are a school counselor and would like to receive information about the UI created exclusively for school counselors, go to https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e9Utshhdq3Ep55z to opt into that recipient list.