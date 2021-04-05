The Bremer County Board of Supervisors is considering an expansion project of the courthouse, and the members heard from a consulting firm the results of a survey it made with county officials for their needs.
Midwest Studies Group conducted a series of interviews with the board members, along with all of the department heads and elected officers of Bremer County, for a community impact study. Chuck Rowe from MSG presented their findings during Monday’s supervisors meeting.
In a PowerPoint presentation, Rowe noted the 20 respondents were “more critical than complimentary.”
“Criticisms are a great source of information, as they help you focus on potential areas of improvement,” Rowe wrote.
The surveyors were looking to learn about how county officials’ personal and department workspaces impacted their work, as well as issues that pertain to the courthouse as a whole.
The overwhelming theme of the responses included the lack of space that the courthouse provided.
“(We) need twice as much (space) due to there being nowhere to put files,” Recorder Missy Thurm said.
“(We need) more space to keep things organized,” added Auditor Shelley Wolf. “I need my office to feel like a library. Need more storage space for voting machines, perhaps three times as much.”
Clerk of Court Julie Kneip echoed the need for more storage areas, especially in her department.
“Right now, our files are in the basement, and if that were to ever flood, we would lose records that could never be recreated,” Kneip said. “Also, there needs to be more wiring options. The space is good, but you can’t move desks to better areas because there might not be proper wiring available.”
Also, Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt stated his desire to have the supervisors’ meeting area larger.
“Also, if there was a way to create a separate copier/printing room,” Hildebrandt added. “Although I don’t mind making it work, it is not ideal to have the copier right where I sit.”
A few responses included some additional amenities. Wiring was one of the most mentioned, but District Court Judge Chris Foy would like to see more drinking fountains and additional public computer.
“That would be a help, so more people can take care of business at a time,” Foy said.
Several also want improvements in counter space and access. Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp wishes that her department had a counter to greet guests. Meanwhile, Thurm said the recorder’s counter needs to be larger.
“We can handle more people at a time if we had a bigger counter,” she said.
Wolf, the auditor, also thinks a product of the pandemic – Plexiglass partitions – needs to be worked around.
“We need some sort of mic/speaker system to talk with visitors,” she said. “The glass makes it hard to hear anyone.”
Kneip, the clerk of court, found another problem with the glass separator.
“The glass they use on my door has an awful glare,” she said. “It makes it so I can’t see the counter space.”
Treasurer Sue Shonka said her staff needs to work with more of the public at once.
“A larger counter is needed,” Shonka said. “It can also be a little hard to hear with masks and echo, but we make it work.”
For other questions asked by MSG about facilities, 11 said that the front lawn was the best feature of the courthouse, followed by its historical look, one each said the update on the second floor and the courtrooms, while two said they didn’t have a favorite.
Another asked whether the meeting space was adequate for their needs or how much larger does it need to be. Seven of the respondents said areas need to be at least quadruple in size, with four each saying it needs to be doubled or tripled. Two said space needs to be at least six times larger or more, one said it was equivalent to what the City of Waverly has, and two didn’t comment.
Meanwhile, only two respondents felt that the IT systems need to be moved to a more secure location.
As far as parking, 11 of the officials mentioned they would like to see a new parking lot to the east of the courthouse, five mentioned that some nearby houses could be torn down for expanded parking, while four thought the front lawn could be converted to a lot.
Additionally, five thought the parking along Fifth Street Northeast confuses patrons, as it’s mostly away from the north entrance, where they must enter to do their county business. Two said parking needs to be fixed, but had no suggestions, and two said that parking isn’t that big of a deal.
For access, the interviewers asked if there should be an accessible entrance on the south side as well as north. Nine said there should be, but seven said the sidewalks, stairs and hallways need to be updated to do so, while four said it depends on if the courthouse is reduced to one entrance.
In the area of security, eight thought there needs to be a metal detector and guard at one of the entrances. Three said something needs to be done, but not sure what, while nine thought the building was secure enough.
There was another near equal split on where the proposed expansion would go. Ten felt it should be to the west, with nine to the south. Three also thought the east side would be a good place, with one said north and four weren’t sure. Some gave multiple answers.
Of the potential benefits to expansion, 15 said there would be larger spaces for meetings, voting, juries, interviews, among others, while three said they could better serve the public at their offices. One suggested it would provide better safety, while another wasn’t sure.
MSG concluded that no matter which direction supervisors and county officials decide to go, they should involve staff in communications.
“Allow them to ask questions and provide input,” Rowe wrote in the last PowerPoint slide. “Just about everyone is willing to go along with whatever plan you propose, when staff leaders take the time to explain the reasoning behind building decisions.
“When the time is right, get the community involved. This could be done by way of a town hall meeting format or by leading a workgroup session with selected people from throughout the county. With either of these options, MSG has the ability and capacity to lead for you, if so desired.”