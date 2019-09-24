The 39th Annual Dr. E. H. Stumme Art and Photography Show will be held Nov. 9-14 at the Denver Public Library.
The show is named for Dr. E.H. Stumme, long time Denver physician who was instrumental in starting a library in Denver in 1960. Stumme served as the first president of the library board of trustees.
Artists and Photographers in the Cedar Valley are welcome to submit their work to the show. Professionals, amateurs, and students can enter. There is no entry fee and ribbons will be awarded in the following two dimensional mediums: Opaque painting (oils and acrylics), transparent painting (watercolors), drawing (ink, pastel, pencil), mixed medium, digital, and photography. Work must be framed and ready to hang, with the exception of works on canvas and student work.
A reception will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments while mingling with the artists and photographers, and viewing the work on display.
Those interested in submitting work may contact the library at 319-984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us for an entry packet. Deadline to submit work will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.