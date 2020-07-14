Jennifer Stumme from Tripoli graduated from Carthage College.
The pre-recorded Virtual Commencement ceremony debuted on May 23. A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date.
Carthage also has named Stumme to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
