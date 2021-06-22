Overman Park Band Shell Stage
Friday, June 25
11 a.m.-noon: Cedar Valley Jazz Club
12:15-1:15 p.m.: Carter Gase
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Jim & Dave
2:45-3:45 p.m.: David Woods
4-5 p.m.: Throwback Jack
5:15-5:45 p.m.: Music Studio
6-6:20 p.m.: Opening ceremony
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Competition
7:45-8:15 p.m.: Cedar Falls Community Theater
Saturday, June 26
Noon-1 p.m.: CB & Company
1-1:15 p.m.: Talent competition winners
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Marine band
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Michael Lefebvre and the Favorites
4-5 p.m.: Milk & Honey
5:15-5:30 p.m.: Marine band set-up
5:45-6:45 p.m.: Mick Staebell
7-8 p.m.: Marine band
Sunday, June 27
12:15-1:15 p.m.: Crystal Weber
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Doo Wags
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Clarence Williams and the Rising Sons
4-5 p.m.: Cedar Falls Municipal Band
Kidsway Stage
Friday, June 25
12:30-1 p.m.: Eric Michaels magician
1:30-2 p.m.: This Little Light Studios – Kinder Musik
2:30-3 p.m.: Eric Michaels, magician
3:30-4 p.m.: Heins Performing Arts Academy – dance performance, sponsored by Collins Community Credit Union
4-5 p.m.: Children’s Parade Intermission, starts at Seventh and Franklin streets
4:45-5 p.m.: 26th Annual Children’s Parade – Special Guest Bluejay the Birdman, 2021 coloring contest winner – grand marshal, sponsored by the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, Lincoln Savings Bank, Community Main Street and Brad Jacobson, State Farm Insurance
5-5:15 p.m.: 2021 Coloring Contest and Children’s Parade winners awards, sponsored by Brad Jacobson, State Farm Insurance Office and the Frost Family
Saturday, June 26
Noon-12:30 p.m.: The Dean of Juggling – Dean Franzen, sponsored by Martin Bros.
1-1:30 p.m.: Performance by Cedar Falls Dance Academy
2-2:30 p.m.: Snakes Alive!!! – Live stage show by the Grout Museum District
3-3:30 p.m.: Eric Michaels, magician
4-4:35 p.m.: The Dean of Juggling – Dean Franzen, sponsored by Martin Bros.
Sunday, June 27
11:30-noon: Eric Michaels, magician
12:30-1 p.m.: The Dean of Juggling – Dean Franzen, sponsored by Martin Bros.
1:30-2 p.m.: Snakes Alive!!! – Live stage show by the Grout Museum District, sponsored by the Western Home Communities
2:30-3 p.m.: Heinz Performing Arts Academy – dance performance
3:15-3:45 p.m.: Eric Michaels, magician
Kidsway Activities
Friday, June 25
Noon-5 p.m.: Life Expressions by Chastity – Magic Mirror Photo Booth
Noon-4 p.m.: Zounds the Clown – balloon magician and artist
1-5 p.m.: Street art chalk drawing
1-4 p.m.: Priscilla Meyerman – Silhouette Artist, located at the Victorian Home, sponsored by Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa – Mark and Nancy Miller Fund
4:15-4:45 p.m.: Children’s Parade Intermission starts at Seventh and Franklin streets, parade entries meet at Lincoln Elementary. Costume judging begins at 4:30 p.m.
4:45-5 p.m.: 26th Annual Children’s Parade – Special Guest Bluejay the Birdman, 2021 coloring contest winner grand marshal, sponsored by Brad Jacobson, State Farm Insurance
5:15-5:45 p.m.: Annual SFC Big 3-Wheel Race – starts at the corner of Third and Franklin streets, provided and sponsored by BikeTech
Miscellaneous times: Willie S. Wonderful – find him under the Big Top and around the park; sponsored by the Cedar Valley Hy-Vee stores
Saturday, June 26
Noon-4 p.m.: Hearst Center Creative Arm Painting and Temporary Tattoos, sponsored by the Western Home Communities
Noon-5 p.m.: Street Art Chalk Drawing, sponsored by UNITE Credit Union
Noon-5 p.m.: Creative Children’s Workshop, sponsored by Viking Pump
Noon-5 p.m.: Zounds the Clown – Balloon magician and artist
1-4 p.m.: Bubbles – Bluedorn Imaginarium
1-4 p.m.: Gene Hamilton – caricature artist, located at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club
1-4 p.m.: Priscilla Meyerman – Silhouette Artist, located at the Victorian Home, sponsored by Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa – Mark and Nancy Miller Fund
1-4 p.m.: Life Expressions by Chastity – Magic Mirror Photo Booth
Miscellaneous times: Willie S. Wonderful – find him under the Big Top and around the park; sponsored by the Cedar Valley Hy-Vee stores
Sunday, June 27
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Life Expressions by Chastity – Magic Mirror Photo Booth
Noon-4 p.m.: Hearst Center Creative Arm Painting and Temporary Tattoos, sponsored by the Western Home Communities
Noon-4 p.m.: Street Art Chalk Drawing, sponsored by UNITE Credit Union
Noon-4 p.m.: Creative Children’s Workshop, sponsored by Martin Bros.
Noon-4 p.m.: Zounds the Clown – Balloon magician and artist
1-4 p.m.: Bubbles – Bluedorn Imaginarium
1-4 p.m.: Priscilla Meyerman – Silhouette Artist, located at the Victorian Home, sponsored by Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa – Mark and Nancy Miller Fund
Banner sponsor: Community Bank & Trust and Life Expressions by Chastity; Clean Hands Sponsor: Brad McCunniff State Farm office
Gateway Park Activities
Thursday, June 24
5-11 p.m.: Merriam’s Midway Shows Inc.
Friday, June 25
1-10 p.m.: Gateway Market
1-11:30 p.m.: Merriam’s Midway Shows Inc.
Saturday, June 26
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Gateway Market
10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.: Merriam’s Midway Shows Inc.
12:30-5:30 p.m.: FIRST Robotics Showcase – featuring multiple FIRST teams
Sunday, June 27
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Gateway Market
1-10 p.m.: Merriam’s Midway Shows Inc.
Gateway Park Stage
Friday, June 25
4-5:30 p.m.: Prone to Jones
6-8:30 p.m.: SideShow Bob
9-midnight: Pork Tornadoes
Saturday, June 26
12:30-2 p.m.: PV and the Phantoms
2:30-4 p.m.: Thin Ice
4:30-6 p.m.: Tim and Truetones
6:30-8:30 p.m.: Stackhouse
9-midnight: Arch Allies
Sunday, June 27
2-3:30 p.m.: Ace Jones
4-5:30 p.m.: Snozzberries
6-8 p.m.: Bob Dorr & the Limestoners
Annual Sturgis Falls Celebration Parade
Saturday, June 26
9:30 a.m.: Dignitary Procession to main reviewing stand
10 a.m.: Parade begins at Seventh and Clay streets (traveling south to West 11th Street, turning east to Main Street, turning north to Third Street, turning south to Franklin Street and ending at Fifth Street)