The Waverly Subway has a new location and an awesome new look.
Check out the light-filled, stand-alone building next door to Kwik Star South, off of Fourth Street Southwest, and next to the Verizon store and Handy Laundry.
The store moved its operation from 517 W. Bremer Ave. Tuesday afternoon and reopened in the new building at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The menu has not changed but the store has one unique feature that will set it apart from similar franchises in a 65-mile radius.
A drive-thru, an important convenience, will open in the next few weeks, manger Lora Michels tells Waverly Newspapers.
Michels, who has been with the company for 19 years, said the old location is “temporarily closed,” and may reopen after a “huge remodel.”
“We are in limbo, waiting to see if they can support two locations,” she said.