Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Due to the unprecedented situation surrounding COVID-19, the world premiere of “The Suffragist” will be postponed until 2021.

The musical will now run July 16-18, 2021, at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Current ticket holders will be contacted shortly. Any questions regarding ticketing can be directed to UNITix at 1-877-549-7469 or tickets@uni.edu.

“The Suffragist” is funded in part by a host of organizations, including Iowa Arts Council, Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, CRST International, Hard Won-Not Done and the University of Northern Iowa.