Due to the unprecedented situation surrounding COVID-19, the world premiere of “The Suffragist” will be postponed until 2021.
The musical will now run July 16-18, 2021, at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Current ticket holders will be contacted shortly. Any questions regarding ticketing can be directed to UNITix at 1-877-549-7469 or tickets@uni.edu.
“The Suffragist” is funded in part by a host of organizations, including Iowa Arts Council, Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, CRST International, Hard Won-Not Done and the University of Northern Iowa.