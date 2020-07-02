Sugar Daddys will kick off the first concert at Wilder Park Allison at 7 p.m. Wednesday July 15.
The Group, celebrating their 33rd anniversary, plays hand clapping and toe tapping tunes as Dixieland, jazz, big band and swing. They have performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn, Metro Community Concert Series, Waverly Heritage Days, Shell Rock Swing Show and various fund-raising events.
Popcorn and other refreshments will be available. All concerts are free. Bring a lawn chair. Lots of space at Wilder Park for “social distance” seating.