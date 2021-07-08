Sugar Daddys will kick off the first concert at Wilder Park Allison at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
The group is celebrating its 34rd anniversary of playing hand clapping and toe tapping tunes as Dixieland, jazz, big band and swing. They have performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Metro Community Concert Series, Waverly Heritage Days, Shell Rock Swing Show and various fundraising events.
Lizzy Lou’s will be serving maid-rites, walking tacos, pies, plus other desserts. The Park Board will have popcorn, some food and assorted drinks. Bring a lawn chair.