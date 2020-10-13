The Sullivan Brothers Races are a memorial for those, like the Sullivan Brothers, who have given their lives in service to our country, and a celebration of the veterans who served our country and returned home.
Proceeds from the races benefit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum which honors the service and sacrifice of Iowa veterans from the Civil War to the present through oral histories and exhibitions.
The race this year will be virtual. Cost is $30. View the following link for full instructions on running or walking virtual and to register: https://sullivanbrothersmemorial5kand10k.itsyourrace.com/
Deadline to register to receive a shirt was Oct. 9. T-shirts will be mailed the week after the race.
Print your registration receipt and present at Singlespeed to redeem one pint of beer on Oct. 23, 24 or 25.