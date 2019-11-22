The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum’s Museum Store will be open from Noon-4PM on Sunday, December 1 for the Museum Store Association event “Museum Store Sunday.”
“Museum Store Sunday” will be the Museum Store’s biggest sale of the year. The earlier shoppers arrive, the better the savings. Receive 25% off from noon-1 p.m., 20% off from 1-2 p.m., 15% off from 2-3 p.m. and 10% off from 3-4 p.m. Flash sales will also be announced each hour of the event.
Linda McCann, author of many local history books including “Lost Black Hawk County” will be in the Store for a meet and greet and book signings. Her books are also available for purchase.
The Museum’s exhibits will not be opened to visitors during this event, but shopping in the Museum Store is always free of charge.
For more information call 319-234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.