Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Allison Park Board will host seven quality concerts at Wilder Park starting Wed July 15. Food vendors & lots of space for seating will make for an enjoyable Summer at the Park.

Following are highlights of each concert:

July 15: Sugar Daddys Jazz Band will “kick off” the season. They are the “host band” for Wilder Park and specialize in jazz, Dixieland , big band and some modern jazz.

July 22: Matt Andrieni and Rosewood Novelty Trio: Matt is percussion instruction at UNI, & plays the xylophone. You will enjoy music of the late teens & Roaring ‘20s.

July 29: Blue Tone Jazz Collective: New to the concert series. They are a collaboration 0f Eastern Iowa professionals brought together by their love of music.. Their mix of musical and professional backgrounds brings together a unique jazz experience.

Aug. 5: Metropolitan Brass Quintet.:Back at Wilder Park these professionals are a collection of professionals that can claim to be the best in the Midwest.. They play all genres of music & are fun & entertaining in their presentation.

Aug. 12: Sugar Daddys Big Band: This Is a larger version of the smaller jazz band. They perform mostly big popular band music from the ‘30s & ‘40s featuring Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Their vocalist, Addyson Clark, performs several numbers during their concert.

Aug 19: Musica Ficta Quintet: This crowd pleasing Group has been at Wilder Park for several years. The Quintet is unique in that they have added a drummer to enhance the marches, classical music &the jazz standards they perform. They play all styles of music which is well received by the audience.

Aug. 26: California Street Sax Quartet: They will conclude the Wilder Park Concert series by performing quality music as they have for many years with selections from jazz standards, marches, & classical music.

All concerts start at 7 p.m. There is supervised parking. Also remember to bring a lawn chair.