The Allison Park Board will host seven quality concerts at Wilder Park starting Wed July 15. Food vendors & lots of space for seating will make for an enjoyable Summer at the Park.
Following are highlights of each concert:
July 15: Sugar Daddys Jazz Band will “kick off” the season. They are the “host band” for Wilder Park and specialize in jazz, Dixieland , big band and some modern jazz.
July 22: Matt Andrieni and Rosewood Novelty Trio: Matt is percussion instruction at UNI, & plays the xylophone. You will enjoy music of the late teens & Roaring ‘20s.
July 29: Blue Tone Jazz Collective: New to the concert series. They are a collaboration 0f Eastern Iowa professionals brought together by their love of music.. Their mix of musical and professional backgrounds brings together a unique jazz experience.
Aug. 5: Metropolitan Brass Quintet.:Back at Wilder Park these professionals are a collection of professionals that can claim to be the best in the Midwest.. They play all genres of music & are fun & entertaining in their presentation.
Aug. 12: Sugar Daddys Big Band: This Is a larger version of the smaller jazz band. They perform mostly big popular band music from the ‘30s & ‘40s featuring Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Their vocalist, Addyson Clark, performs several numbers during their concert.
Aug 19: Musica Ficta Quintet: This crowd pleasing Group has been at Wilder Park for several years. The Quintet is unique in that they have added a drummer to enhance the marches, classical music &the jazz standards they perform. They play all styles of music which is well received by the audience.
Aug. 26: California Street Sax Quartet: They will conclude the Wilder Park Concert series by performing quality music as they have for many years with selections from jazz standards, marches, & classical music.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. There is supervised parking. Also remember to bring a lawn chair.