Archbishop Michael Jackels and political scientist David Cochran are among the speakers in this year’s Summer Forum enrichment series for adults and young adults sponsored by Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation.
Speakers in this year’s series will address the challenges facing the church as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs and challenges of young adult Catholics, the pope’s design for the future of the church, the relationship between faith and science, and the challenges facing American democracy.
Dave Cushing, associate for Adult Formation, said some of this year’s programs will take place online; others will be held in person at COR, the Waterloo parishes’ evangelization center in downtown Waterloo.
Here is the list of speakers and topics for this year’s Summer Forum Series:
•Thursday, June 24. “Is American Democracy in Danger?” presented by Dr. David Cochran, professor of political science and director of the Archbishop Kucera Center for Catholic Intellectual and Spiritual Life at Loras College in Dubuque. (Live in person at COR)
• Thursday, July 8. “The War That Never Was – Science vs. Faith” presented by Dr. Kenneth Kemp, emeritus professor of philosophy at St. Thomas University in St. Paul. (Live via Zoom)
• Thursday, July 22. “Challenges Facing the Post-Pandemic Church” presented by Archbishop Michael Jackels of Dubuque. (Live via Zoom)
• Thursday, August 12. “Young Adults and the Challenges Facing the Post-Pandemic Church” presented by Stacia McDermott, Director of Spiritual Life, Peace and Justice at Loras College. (Live in person at COR)
• Thursday, August 19.”Synodality – the Pope’s Model for Being Church” presented by Dr. Amanda Osheim, Associate Professor of Practical Theology and Endowed Professor of the Breitbach Catholic Thinkers and Leaders Program at Loras. (Live in person at COR)
The programs are free and open to the public. All programs, live or via Zoom, begin at 6:30 p.m. Masks are requested at in-person events for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Learn more about this year’s Summer Forum Series here: https://waterloocatholics.org/summer-forum.