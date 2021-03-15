It was a long, hot summer in 2020, when public health measures over the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 led to the cancellations or adjustments of several community events.
There was no Shell Rock Fourth of July, causing that town to be quiet for Independence Day with the absence of the annual parade.
Waverly Heritage Days, with its multitude of bands and crowds gathering at Memorial Park in mid-July, called off its festivities out of an abundance of caution.
And the Bremer County Fair Association, echoing several of its peers, decided to call off the usual events, allowing instead to just have the Bremer County 4-H and area FFAs to hold closed-door exhibitions of their projects.
But there seems to be a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. President Joe Biden on Thursday provided some hope while marking the anniversary of the World Health Organization calling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a global pandemic.
He called for the vaccine to be available to everyone starting May 1, and he hopes the accelerated rollout of inoculations will allow a return to normalcy this summer.
“If we do this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance that you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” the president said in his televised address.
“After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.”
In that spirit, the Waverly area’s three largest events in July are making plans to once again hold celebrations after a year’s hiatus.
Dates for the 2021 Shell Rock Fourth of July celebration have yet to be set, as the Shell Rock City Council still needs to approve the festivities in its April 6 meeting. However, Mayor Larry Young said this year’s organizers, the Shell Rock Farm Bureau office, are making preliminary plans.
Young said the virus activity was “going down the right direction” with the approval of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as the deal brokered with Merck to help with the J&J vaccine production.
“Who knows what’s going to happen in the next 30, 40 or 60 days?” Young said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. It could change and turn around with all of the things that are happening with the gatherings, spring break and that, we could have a tremendous spike in the next 30 days, and that could be completely out.
“There’s nothing concrete.”
Briley Miller, with the Farm Bureau, said once the city gives the committee the green light, they hope to move forward with the celebration.
“If things change, we’ll have to talk to the city about that if that happens,” Miller said. “As of right now, we are going to have a Fourth of July.”
Meanwhile, Heritage Days is set for July 15-18 with the theme “Stronger Together.” Co-chairman Darwin Rittgers told Waverly Newspapers the committee has been continuing to make plans ever since it decided to call off the 2020 version.
“We’ve (met) on a monthly basis,” Rittgers said. “Right now, we’re looking at it as kind of full speed ahead.
“We have been in touch with all of our bands, our vendors and so forth. We’ve put the word out that were planning on holding the festival. Heritage Days has been a tradition for Waverly for a long time. We want to it to continue.”
Additionally, Rittgers said the Heritage Days committee has been in touch with organizers of other area festivals, and it seems everyone else is in planning stages and is expecting to hold their festivities this summer.
BCFA President Josh Petersen said the fair board plans to hold the 146th edition of the fair July 25-31 as normal. He added there could be some enhanced sanitation practices or any other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-mandated measures in place at that time.
“We’re planning all of our events just like we normally would in hopes that we can do it with no issues,” Petersen said. “The best thing for us to do is to plan it like normal and then keep an eye (on everything).
“We went through last year, and nobody wants to do what we did last year if we can help it. The best thing we can do is plan for the normal and make little changes if we need to.”
The Bremer County Fair schedule may have some of the same planned events from the 2020 version with maybe a few minor rescheduling changes. Before the fair shifted to a strictly 4-H and FFA show, the board planned to have a tiger show, a Canadian comic duo and circus-style performers for the free entertainment.
Also returning are the annual Tuff Truck Madness and Combine Demolition Derby. The bull riding event also is on the slate to return, along with Revibe and a scaled down tractor pull. A full schedule will be available later this year.
“Pretty much anything we had planned for 2020 will move to 2021,” Petersen said. “We were rearranging some things and getting rid of some stuff and replacing it with other things. We’re going with those same things.”
Of course, everything on the summer schedule is dependent on how much the vaccine is administered between now and when the events occur and how the virus spread is abated over the next few months.
Rittgers, who is in the state’s Phase 1B Tier 2 group of those older than 65, said he took his first dose of the Moderna vaccine recently and will get the second shot soon.
He said many people are cognizant of what has happened over the last year since COVID-19 affected life in general.
“We want to be safe, but yet as more people are (vaccinated) and start feeling comfortable about being out, we want to move forward,” he said. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to put this 100% behind us. However, we can make the best of it moving forward, taking certain precautions, and we still monitor what the state’s guidelines are going to be, and we’ll cooperate with that as we need to.
“The people are telling us we want to have this. We’re ready to get out. We’re ready to do things. That’s kind of our mission, to move forward.”