Note: In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present a health-related article each month.
This summer when things may be closed, one thing that never closes is The Great Outdoors!
During these warmer months, it is as important as always to get outside and move. You can walk or run on sidewalks in your community or even head to the nearest park. You can branch out to your favorite county or state park. There are so many opportunities to walk/hike. The whole point is to move your body. Walk fast or slow, but get out and do it even when it is hot.
You can take advantage of the cooler mornings or the evenings if you need to. Walk during a break at work or even your lunch hour. It is fun to try new places to walk. Once you get tired of the usual route, try a new one. Check out the “Take a Walk in Iowa State Parks: 20 Walks in 2020” Challenge: https://bit.ly/3gP932q.
Birding is also something that is fun to do as a family. You can bird in your backyard with feeders or along your walks. There are many bird species in Iowa. Buy or check out a guide from your library that helps you identify the birds in your area. Think of it as scavenger hunt. You can even get an Iowa checklist of birds. Find it online at: https://bit.ly/2ZhKHbZ.
Some activities may still be happening in smaller numbers. Check out posts on Facebook and Instagram for Bremer County Conservation activities. Biking and kayaking are two activities that are easy to physically distance yourself from others. Your child may be able to sign up for these activities with Bremer County Naturalists. Email us at: naturalist@co.bremer.ia.us.
Get creative with whatever you do to spend time outside! Most importantly, enjoy your time with your family.