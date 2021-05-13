SUMNER – The Sumner Municipal Light Plant (SMLP) Board of Trustees passed a preliminary resolution during its May 10 meeting to provide rate payer relief to all customers in all rate classes for four months.
The relief is a credit to the customer account equal to the monthly customer charge and does not affect kWh charges or demand charges. Accounts currently delinquent will have the relief credited to any past due balance. Customers will begin seeing the relief reflected in the bills that they receive around July 1. The preliminary resolution requires final Board action after approval of a corresponding budget amendment.
The money for the relief comes from unexpected income that the SMLP received during the mid-February Polar Vortex. Many areas in the region had problems with electric power supply. As a result, the SMLP generators were called on to supply power to the grid. The SMLP generation fleet supplied not only local energy needs but was able to “export” about the same amount as Sumner customers consumed. The SMLP also was fortunate the coal-fired plants, from which it receives power, also were operating at the time.
“Throughout the event, we were able to source a steady supply of ‘winter blend’ diesel fuel, thanks to a good working relationship with Viafield Cooperative, established over the last several years,” SMLP Board of Trustees Chairman Loren Gitch said. “We went into the event with the thought that we were fulfilling a long-established commitment to supply power to the grid as requested to the best of our ability, expecting only to be compensated for fuel and labor and a return to cover our ‘fixed costs of generator ownership.’ The marketplace forces in place at the time have instead granted totally unexpected additional revenue to the SMLP.”
SMLP Board of Trustees, which did not expect this extra income and does not foresee this type of event occurring again, wanted to pass along some of the surplus to customers through rate payer relief.
“We view this experience as a reason to understand just how important local control and local generation of a power supply really can be,” Gitch said.
After four months, the rate payer relief will end, and bills will no longer show the credit.