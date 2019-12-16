The Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars bowling team faced off against Forest City on Friday afternoon in the Thunder Lanes Bowling Alley in Sumner.
While the Cougars put up a "valiant effort" against the Indians, Sumner-Fredericksburg fell short against Forest City.
The girls team was led by Emma Pitz, whose 384 series and 207 single game were both in the top five in Sumner-Fredericksburg history.
Jessi Hirsch set a personal record with a 194 game, and Isabelle Sassman posted an impressive 182 game.
The Cougar girls posted an individual game total of 1469, which was the fourth best in program history.
Meanwhile, the boys side "had some highlights on a tough night," per head coach Ryan Dougan.
Lane Arens led the team with a 214 game. The Cougar boys also bowled the fourth best score in program history during the Baker portion of the meet and were only outscored by nine pins during the round.
Next up, the Cougars will head to Charles City on Jan. 3.