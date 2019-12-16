During halftime of the Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball team’s matchup with Maquoketa Valley on Thursday night in Sumner, head coach Mike Quigley asked his players one question.
“What do you want to do?”
The Cougars were down 11 points at the break to the Wildcats at home. After starting the year losing three of four, S-F was in danger of falling to 1-4 to begin the season.
So Quigley and the Sumner-Fredericksburg staff put it on the Cougars’ leadership to figure out a solution in the second half.
“Quite honestly, we’ve had a tough time figuring this team out and what motivates them,” Quigley said. “So, at halftime, we said it was on them. We put it on the leadership.”
The call to action must have worked, because Sumner-Fredericksburg outscored Maquoketa Valley 26-14 in the final two quarters to beat the Wildcats 49-48 in the game’s final minutes.
The dramatic comeback brought the Cougars to 2-3 on the season.
Junior Kody VanEnglenburg led the team with 17 points and six rebounds and hit six of his eight shot attempts.
Senior James Stimson, senior Cayden Bergman and sophomore Klay Seehase all scored six points each.
But it was an unlikely hero who saved the day for Sumner-Fredericksburg.
With the Cougars trailing by one point with 30 seconds left following two free throws by Maquoketa Valley’s Andrew Holtz, junior Nathan Zupke found junior Beau Nederhoff with a sharp pass near the basket.
Nederhoff, whose 2.6 points per game is seventh on Sumner-Fredericksburg, popped the ball in the basket to give the Cougars the one point lead with 15 seconds remaining.
An S-F crowd that was largely subdued all evening turned raucous as the Wildcat players stood around, wondering where their lead had gone.
On the final play of the game, Holtz shot a contested 3-pointer from the left corner that was short and hit the rim. His brother, Avery Holtz, grabbed the rebound and was able to get a floater off to beat the buzzer, but the shot banked off the backboard and missed, giving the Cougars the win.
Maquoketa Valley fell to 2-2 with the loss and has since fallen to 2-3 after losing to Cedar Valley Christian on Friday.
It was an impressive comeback for Sumner-Fredericksburg, which struggled to find any rhythm in the first half but came alive in the second.
“We did not play well for most of the game, especially in the first half, but my biggest takeaway would be perseverance from the kids,” Quigley said. “We have two guys with a lot of experience, but it’s all pretty much inexperienced guys. So they persevered and played with a lot of poise, especially in the fourth quarter.”
The Cougars were able to keep the Maquoketa Vallye offense at bay in the latter half by playing more intense, lively defense and by implementing a full-court press the Wildcats had trouble breaking.
“We were trying to put more pressure on them defensively,” Quigley said.
Sumner-Fredericksburg will try to bring the win streak to three games when it hosts Union Community (0-3) on Friday.
“We’re getting better every game,” Quigley said. “We still have things we need a lot of improvement on, but we’re getting better each day.”