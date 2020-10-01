The Sumner-Fredericksburg homecoming celebration continues through Saturday, Oct. 3.
This year's homecoming football game on Friday will have the Cougars face Central Springs at 7 p.m. following a 5 p.m. junior varsity contest.
The theme days at Sumner-Fred include the following:
Monday: PJ Day, with homecoming bingo
Tuesday: Tropical Tuesday with homebase scavenger hunt
Wednesday: Generations Day with "Who's That Senior?"
Thursday: Neon Day with Dance Party USA
Friday: Cougar Pride Day, FCCLA breakfast, 10 a.m. parade in Fredericksburg, with senior athletes, cheerleaders, band and homecoming court, see map for route, 1:30 p.m. pep rally, parents invited.
Saturday: 6-7:30 p.m., Ironman volleyball; 7:45-9:15 p.m., Movie "The Waterboy" (bring lawn chairs); 9:30-11 p.m., Powderpuff football under the lights, all students need to arrive at the high school by 5:50 p.m. to participate, and may not return if they leave. Must be in Blue Gym during volleyball, back patio during movie and home stands during powderpuff football. Parents may attend activities, visitors must sit on the home side of the gym and visitor side of the football stadium, masks required for volleyball and where social distancing is impossible.
The members of the homecoming court are the following:
Alec Aries: son of Andrew & Sarah Aries. Alec is involved in football, basketball, track, baseball, show choir and Cougar leadership. Playing video games and hanging out with friends are a few of Alec’s favorite activities. Alec’s dream job, to be an NBA general manager. His advice to underclassmen: don’t let fear stop you from stepping outside of your comfort zone.
Josh Boettcher: son of Dan and Kelly Bunn. Josh is active in Show Choir. Josh can often be found spending time with friends and avoiding his homework. Josh plans on working for the family business after graduation. If he could have one meal for the rest of his life, it would be his grandma’s homemade spaghetti. Josh’s advice to the underclassmen, don’t skip out on school events, make sure you go support your classmates.
Danny Dillon: son of Tim and Jennifer Dillon. Danny is involved in FFA, wrestling and SWAT. He plans on attending Iowa State in the fall for ag business or as a fall back owning the Tire Shop. True to Danny, if he was granted one wish, he would ask for more. His best SFHS memories involved tractors and the last day of school. His advice to the underclassmen: start thinking about what career you want to go into early on.
Owen Kime: son of Ed and Lori Kime. Owen is active in football, wrestling and Cougar Leadership. In his spare time he likes to go swimming and hang out with his friends. Owen’s one wish would be to travel to the moon but would settle for just around the world. His advice to the underclassmen is to get involved early.
Spencer Matt: son of Chris and Kelly Matt. Spencer is active in football, track, wrestling, show choir and Cougar Leadership. Spending time outdoors and with friends are some of his favorite things to do. College is in his future but is still unsure of his major. His best SFHS memory is going to Van Meter for the football playoffs. His underclassmen advice, don’t be scared to try something new.
Kody Van Engelenburg: son of Tony and Ann Van Engelenburg. Kody is involved in football, basketball, track, Cougar Leadership and Strength and Conditioning. His best SFHS memory is running at State track and he will miss messing around with friends next year. If Kody could do anything in the world it would be to hunt everyday for the rest of his life. His advice for the underclassmen is to work hard in everything you do, it will pay off!
Kyler Wilharm: son of Rendall and Tara Wilharm. Kyler is active in football, FFA and Cougar Leadership. Kyler’s future plans are to attend college for a degree in mechanical engineering. If Kyler could do anything in the world it would be to ride the sand dunes in Southern California. His advice to the underclassmen: spend all the time you can with your friends and family.
The Queen candidates are:
Becca Farrell: daughter of the late Joseph Farrell and Stacie and Brandon Hoeger. Becca is involved at track and field. She plans on attending the University of Iowa in hopes of being a pediatrician. If she could do anything in the world it would be travel all over and then live in a foreign country. What she will miss about SFHS, are study halls with Kat Dillon. Becca’s advice to the underclassmen, get involved and choose to be around people that make you happy.
Landree Kobliska: daughter of Laura Jordan and the late Billie Kobliska. Landree is active in basketball and softball. You can usually find Landree riding horses or with friends or family. What she will miss about SFHS are her classmates that have been there for her through thick and thin. If she could only eat one thing for the rest of her life it would be her mom’s spaghetti bake and garlic bread. Landree’s advice to the underclassmen: understand that school is for your own good, don’t cheat yourself.
Abby Meyer: daughter of Jeff and Gina Meyer. Abby is active in volleyball, basketball, track, softball, show choir, TAG, NHS, Student Senate, FCCLA, SWAT, iSTEP, Get-a-Grip and strength and conditioning. In her spare time, Abby loves to read, play cards with her family, and learn new TikTok dances. Her one wish would be to know the Crabby Patty secret formula. Her best SFHS memory, beating Wapsie Valley in volleyball last year during the homecoming game. Her advice to the underclassmen: Get involved. You only have 4 years to make memories that will last a lifetime.
Kallison Rochford: Cory and Jeanne Rochford. Kallison participates in show choir, FCCLA, TAG, NHS, Get-a-Grip and is the Senior Class President. Kallison loves to be outdoors, especially on the water, whenever she can, watch movies and shop. She plans on attending the University of Iowa to major in biology on the pre-med track. Her one wish would be to love exercise as much as she does pasta. Going to California through FCCLA is her best SFHS memory. Kallison’s advice to the underclassmen, if you get the opportunity to take a nap, do it!
Raina Shonka: daughter of Scott Shonka and Tia Calhoun. Raina is involved in cross country, wrestling, track, show choir, FCCLA, Get-a-Grip and is the senior class vice president. Raina’s best SFHS memory is ringing the victory bell after the marathon Wapsie Valley volleyball game. In her free time she can be found spending time with family and friends. Raina’s future plans are to attend Hawkeye then transfer to Allen for nursing. If she had one wish, it would be for Covid to be over! Her underclassmen advice: spend time doing things that make YOU happy.
Sierra Tiedt: daughter of Dave and Sue Tiedt. Sierra is active in cross country, golf, show choir, student senate, FCCLA, and NHS. Her future plans are to attend the dental hygienist program at Hawkeye. If Sierra could do anything in the world it would be to explore for a year. In her spare time Sierra can be found spending time with friends making memories. Her advice to the underclassmen, make memories, set goals and give yourself something to look forward to everyday.
Hana Wedemeier: daughter of Jeff and Bobbie Jo Wedemeier. Hana is involved in cross country, track, show choir and Cougar Leadership. In her spare time she likes to spend as much of her mom’s money as she can shopping. After graduation she would like to attend college and get her nursing degree. Her best SFHS memory is being a 2 time state champ in track her freshman year. If Hana got one wish it would be to have a year long vacation. Hana’s advice to the underclassmen, walk on the right side of the hallway!