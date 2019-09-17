Lake City author Darcy Dougherty Maulsby will present “Girl Power: Lost Stories of Iowa’s Amazing Women” at the Sumner Public Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
More Iowa women than ever are filling key leadership roles in Iowa and beyond, from the governor’s office to the U.S. Senate. They embody what author Harriet Beecher Stowe meant more than 130 years ago, when she said, “Women are the real architects of society.”
From entrepreneurs to entertainers to educators, remarkable women throughout our state’s history have played key roles in shaping the Iowa we know today. Maulsby will bring these stories to life.
“You can’t help but be inspired by the many ways Iowa’s strong, talented women have impacted Iowa for the better for generations,” said Maulsby, Iowa’s Storyteller, who has been featured in the Iowa History Journal, Our Iowa magazine, Iowa Public Radio and more. “Pull up a chair, and relish what you missed in history class.”
During her fun, interactive program, Maulsby serves up fascinating tidbits on names you’ll recognize, including NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and names that aren’t as well known but no less important, such as the Iowa ladies who survived the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and the KMA Radio Homemakers who were Iowa’s version of Martha Stewart before there was Martha Stewart.
The stories Maulsby share come from her published, non-fiction Iowa history books, including “Calhoun County,” “Dallas County,” and “A Culinary History of Iowa,” along with her new books that will be released later this year, including “Iowa Agriculture: A History of Farming, Food and Family,” and “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic.”
All are welcome to attend this free program. For more details, contact the Sumner Public Library, 206 N Railroad St., (563-578-3324), email library@sumner.lib.ia.us., or Maulsby (yettergirl@yahoo.com). You can also visit Maulsby online at www.darcymaulsby.com.