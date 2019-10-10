Get into the Halloween mood at the Sumner Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 for “Bizarre History of Iowa-Strange Stories From the Past” presented by Chad Lewis.
Lewis will showcase over 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Iowa that have not been seen in over 100 years. These unbelievable stories were not lost, they were simply hidden.
Lewis takes us back to the early days of the state when it was filled with strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, peculiar people, medical anomalies, oddities, psychic phenomena, and UFOs. This will change the way you view the good ol’ days of Iowa.
For over two decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking Vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland’s castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” William Shatner’s “Weird or What,” ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places, Monsters and Mysteries in America,” along with being a frequent contributor to Ripley’s Believe it or Not Radio.
With a master’s degree in psychology, Chad has authored over 20 books on the supernatural and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more the bizarre the legend is, the more likely you will find Chad there.
All are welcome to attend this free program. For more details, contact the Sumner Public Library, 206 N. Railroad St., 563-578-3324, email library@sumner.lib.ia.us., or Chad Lewis at www.chadlewisresearch.com.