The Sumner police chief is facing a second-offense OWI charge following a traffic stop in Hardin County.
According to police reports, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint at 10:35 p.m. April 18 that a vehicle driven by Chad Ryan Koch, 41, of Sumner, had nearly entered a ditch along U.S. Highway 20 and hit a vehicle while heading eastbound. The deputy caught up with both the reporting party and Koch a short time later.
The deputy then stated in court documents that Koch turned on his right turn signal and then his left and exited the scene, running a stop sign in the process. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop at the offramp from the highway to County Road D-35, about 3 miles east of Owasa.
Following a field sobriety test, Koch was taken to the Hardin County Jail in Iowa Falls, where a blood test was performed. It resulted in a .09% blood alcohol level, just above the legal limit in Iowa of .08%.
According to records, Koch has been convicted previously of OWI in Polk County in 2015.
Koch posted a $2,000 surety bond, and he made his initial appearance in Hardin County District Court, where he asked for a waiver of a preliminary hearing. No further hearings have been scheduled at this time.