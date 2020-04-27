Sumner police are looking for the burglars broke into the Memories are Forever museum while causing extensive damage while taking undisclosed items.
Police Chief Trey Myers told Waverly Newspapers his department was informed of the break-in at about 1:15 p.m. Friday. In discussions with museum board members, the value of the damages as well as missing items exceed $10,000.
Photos of the scene posted on the department’s Facebook page show books strewn on the floor in front of a bookcase as well as the glass from the front of a display case broken out. Myers said further information about the crime won’t be released, as the investigation is continuing.
Police are asking anyone who has information on the break-in contact the Sumner Police Department at 563-578-3241 or the Bremer County dispatch at 319-352-5400 and dial option 3.
Myers was not speculating to the motive of the person or people who performed this act.
“Anytime anything gets damaged like that, or especially in a museum, artifacts of history or things like that, it’s disturbing,” Myers said. “It’s appalling, but I’ve shared the same sentiments with the community members and Memories are Forever board members.”