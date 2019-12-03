SUMNER — A 30-foot lighted Christmas tree, dancing snowmen, angels and M&M characters are just some of the displays visitors can see at Lights in the Park, which is billed as the largest lighted and animated display in Northeast Iowa.
Visitors are invited to drive through the holiday attraction and tune into choreographed music over their radios. Among the new additions this year is an inflatable section and a memorial areas.
Hot cocoa is also available, and Santa visits every Sunday in December.
Lights in the Park is open daily from 5-9 p.m., now through Jan. 1.
Admission is free.