Important dates:
Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23: Christmas open houses
Nov. 23: Santa comes to light the town Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Then, follow Santa to Sumner City Park for a preview of Lights in the Park, the largest lighted and animated display in Northeast Iowa.
Nov. 24: Lights in the Park opens, hours are 5-9 p.m., includes 30-foot lighted tree, Santa's workshop, lights, displays and animation, a new inflatable and memorial area, hot cocoa and more, admission is free. Runs through Jan. 1. Santa visits every Friday and Saturday in December.
Nov. 30: Shop local for Small Business Saturday.
December: Businesses open until 7 p.m. every Thursday during the month.
Dec. 7: Thunder Lanes $1 bowling from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and food market specials.
Dec. 14: Swag bag shopping event at participating businesses; letters to Santa due at his mailbox in front of Maker's Market. Ugly sweater decorating and ornament making at the library, just bring your sweater.
Dec. 21: Last-minute shopping; book bingo and create a cookie platter for Santa at the library.
Library events are free and go from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Shop local businesses for more information or visit facebook.com/exceleratingsumner.