NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has released the president’s honor list and deans’ honor list for both full and part-time students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s honor list, students must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Some 200 students made the president’s full-time honor list this past spring semester.
Included on the president’s list is Kolby Rich, of Sumner.
Students named to the deans’ honor list must have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-sixteen students were named to the deans’ honor list.
Another 354 students named to the president’s part-time list attained a 4.0 GPA, while taking at least six credit hours, and 81 students named to the deans’ part-time list earned a GPA of 3.75 or above, while taking at least six credit hours.