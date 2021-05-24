In a contentious third hearing pitting community concerns of neighbors against the right of a developer to build a subdivision in their backyard, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted down on Monday, 2-1, the rezoning of 28 acres along C-33.
Chief Deputy Robert Whitney stood in the doorway of the first-floor conference room of the Bremer County Courthouse while the meeting was under way.
After impassioned opposition from the neighbors during the approximately 90-minute hearing, many voiced concerns similar to the first two public hearings.
In a reversal of his previous position, Supervisor Tim Neil changed his vote to no, allowing the issue to be defeated.
He said what changed his mind this time is the potential water runoff problem which was brought to the board more prominently during the third hearing, including pictures provided by Marvin Folkerts of how the water flows now.
“I wish it was brought up in the second (hearing),” Neil said. “I still think (J.D. Francis, the developer) has a right to do whatever you want with the property, but you don’t have the right to give the people more water than they have now.”
He continued:
“The water is my bigger issue,” he said. “I guess years ago, we had more lots. The septic system was addressed, by having fewer lots, I think that was somewhat addressed. I guess I would have felt more solidly on the (planned) pond work at the moment.”
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt held firmly the line he had taken from the beginning, and voted to approve the rezoning, even adding a personal story that he himself had been in the neighbors’ position when a property next to his house in Sumner was rezoned.
He prefaced his remarks saying this wasn’t an easy decision.
“What I’ve looked at from the very beginning is personal rights,” Hildebrandt said. “Hog farmers have every right to make a living just like Mr. Francis has a right to make a living, just like (the audience) have a right to make a living.
“The fact is everybody in this room has individual rights. I hope and pray (that there are no problems with a nearby cattle operation). If you do, it will be addressed.”
Supervisor Ken Kammeyer, the board’s chair, voted no like he had all along.
During the public hearing, objections that had been raised in the first two hearings were reiterated with similar passion.
Good agricultural land should not be taken out or production, some argued. Others reiterated that the impact of the development on the neighbors would irreversibly change their way of life, and the nature preserve one of the neighbors had created on his property would be jeopardized.
Still others worried about septic tank issues, and also how the project would be accomplished, given the fact that the land was tiled.
Francis had asked the supervisors 15 years ago to allow for the development but they denied it, triggering litigation.
At every level — from state courts, including the Iowa Supreme Court, and a federal case — the courts ruled that it was up to the local board to make that determination.
The developer said the situation had changed in the last 15 years, and the subdivision would bring in revenue to the county coffers, in the range of a $100,000 a year.
Neighbor Kathy Folkerts, took issue with the numbers and offered a breakdown to what she believed would be a more accurate calculation. Another audience member, at her cue, distributed a data sheet that she had created with the help of the auditor’s and assessor’s offices. She applied figures of the county getting 40% of the tax share for rural lands and 13% for incorporated areas.
Estimating $350,000 valuation of each of the proposed 16 houses that would have been built in the planned development, Folkerts said those properties would have a total taxable valuation of $3.159 million. At the current Lafayette Township levy rate of $24.12707 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, the homeowners would be charged $76,215 in taxes, of which the county would receive $30,565.
However, if those 16 houses were within the Waverly city limits at a current levy of $5.72 per $1,000, the county would get approximately $18,000. The rural homes would bring in $12,565 more, she asserted.
“Is it worth it to ignore everybody in this room, to ignore your constituents, to ignore your comprehensive plan, ignore your planning and zoning recommendation for $12,565?” Folkerts asked rhetorically.
She also pointed out figures she had compiled about when farmers spend on their agricultural operations, those dollars are turned over seven times. In the hand-out that was distributed to the supervisors, it said that corn farmers spend about $730 per acre, includes rent and inputs like seed, fertilizer, sprays, which equals $21,900 in a 30-acre plot like what is being considered in the rezoning. For soybeans, that equates to $550 per acre or $16,500 for 30 acres.
At harvest, the farmer would likely yield about 185 bushels per acre of corn and 50 bushels per acre of beans. At current market prices, each acre of corn, at $6.75 per bushel, would yield $1,248.75, or $37,462.50 on 30 acres, and the soybeans would bring back, at $15.74 per bushel, $787 per acre, or $23,610.
“Those dollars matter, too,” Folkerts said. “That goes back into the economy. It helps our county, it helps the economy. It’s unbelievable what we’re not looking at.”
In 2011, the property was returned to agricultural designation after being planned for residential use when Edna Anhalt, the original owner, sold it to Francis at the time.
At the Monday hearing, only one person, Rich Dane, spoke on behalf of the project, urging supervisors to approve it.
As a member of the City of Waverly’s Planning and Zoning Commission, he felt the move to approve would be a good long-term move for Bremer County.
He said that the Bremer County Building and Zoning Commission erred in its unanimous decision to recommend denying Francis’ rezoning request.
“It was probably both errant and possibly inappropriate, based on the misgivings of what I have observed at that meeting,” Dane said. “I think the most overriding responsibility we have is personal property rights.
“In America, we’ve had wars fought — literally — when people tried to take away personal property ownership. We’re not a communist country, we’re not a socialist country, we believe in free enterprise.”
Dane added that Francis has the right to develop the land he owns, and contrary to statements made by one of the neighbors, potential buyers do approach owners asking to buy land.
“No one has come forward, that I’ve heard of, to buy J.D.’s land,” he said. “He has the right to do with it as he sees fit.”
When his turn came, Francis said he didn’t understand why he has “to plant corn,” to which someone asked why he bought a farm.
“I’m a businessman, like you’re a farmer,” Francis said. “It was Edna that contacted me … The fact that the Anhalt family was so against taking that (land) out of production is totally false.
“Edna showed me a picture from the Waverly paper that was in color … of the comp plan, with her field being placed into residential. The field was not for sale then.
“She wanted me to rezone it for her so that, in the event that she passes away, that the Anhalt family can sell the land for development cost, not farming cost, because there is a slight uptick in development.”
The temperature in the room went up a few times as neighbors kept reiterating their positions. Former Supervisor Gaylord Hinderaker, who also spoke during the second reading, sharply questioned Neil’s and Hildebrandt’s positions.
Over and over, audience members stated that the supervisors are not listening to the electorate.
“We’ve got people here saying they’re against this project,” said Marvin Folkerts. “We’ve got people who represent us, and they’re just turning their backs and closing their ears to what’s happening.”
But Neil’s reversal showed otherwise.
“I am very torn,” he said, casting a no note.
After the hearing, neighbor Leon McNeilus believed the issue may not be over.
“I think there will be more debate to go for this,” McNeilus said. “I do think that, for the first time, (Neil) listened to the people who are directly involved with this, and he finally showed some support of agriculture in his decision.”
Reached later by Waverly Newspapers, Francis said he is shocked by the outcome and by Neil’s changed position.
“Apparently, Bremer County does not care about economic development,” he said. “But I still own the land and I still collect rent from it.”