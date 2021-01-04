It is well known that the Bremer County Courthouse is in need of an expansion, and that the needs have been growing over the years.
Exactly what the county services will be in the next decade and beyond would be hard to estimate today, but there seems to be an agreement that the current space is inadequate at best.
On Monday, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors gathered department heads to mull solutions and articulate wish lists.
Those present seemed in agreement that the time had come to resolve some of the simmering space issues in the courthouse with an expansion of the premises.
District 3 Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt urged the department heads to think beyond their pressing needs and look 10-20 years down the road.
It is concerning, for instance, that the archives of the county are kept in the basement of the courthouse, where temperature control is an issue and the threat of a flood is real.
It is also well documented that when it rains, some of the offices on the first floor get water through the window sills.
Spaces for meetings and big events like elections are also hard to find. This year, for instance, with COVID-19 social distancing rules in place, the auditor’s office had to rent a space at the former Mauer Eye Clinic in order to accommodate the proper administration of the early voting.
Further, on the second floor of the courthouse, which is occupied by the judicial branch, the biggest of three courtrooms is not big enough for jury selection and there are no bathrooms for the public.
On the third floor, where the county attorney and the clerk of court’s offices are located, the space is cramped.
Security, too, has been an issue that has come up in multiple discussions, but like space, it has been addressed mostly by resorting to alternatives that offer patches rather than permanent solutions.
Board members reiterated that Monday’s meeting was just a preliminary conversation and no decisions have been made.
An initial rendering prepared by ISG, an architectural and engineering firm headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with offices in Waterloo, was laid on one of the tables during the meeting, giving a visual representation on what the space may look like.
The rendering envisioned a 2,400-square-foot expansion on the lower floor, a 2,200-square-foot expansion on the first floor and the addition of a floor.
The project would be paid for by the local option sales tax, which expires in 2023, Hildebrandt explained.
The renovation project will be put to a public vote, he noted, but if the current taxation is extended, the expansion will not incur any additional expenses, and tax money will be used to pay for the courthouse renovation and secondary roads.
Hildebrandt said the addition of another floor would be approximately $600,000, and “it would be almost foolish” not to do it.
Nathan Compton, an architect with ISG and project manager, said his company did the renovations on the second floor of the courthouse which included the transformation of the law library into meeting rooms.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said security needs to be addressed and added that it would be convenient to connect the courthouse to the jail as it would help when deputies have to escort defendants to the courthouse in bad weather.
Kasey Wadding, the county attorney, suggested that the board create a survey so department heads can share their wish lists in a written format.
Before the project moves forward, Hildebrandt said, two questions need to be answered: How would any additional space enhance the efficiency of the operations of the courthouse, and how would it benefit the public?
“It’s a good time to think about all that,” he said.