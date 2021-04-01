Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of April 4 through 10:
Tuesday, April 6:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group
This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:
• Call 312-874-7636
• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted
Call 319-483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, April 10:
10 a.m. to noon – “PD 101: What to Expect During the Late Stages.” Listen to a caregiver’s insight into the later stages of PD. This event will be offered via Google Meet. To participate:
• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/yve-odkq-wjz
• By phone: 1 405-498-2780 PIN: 304 452 781 #
Call 319-352-4961 with questions.