Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of April 4 through 10:

Tuesday, April 6:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group

This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:

• Call 312-874-7636

• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted

Call 319-483-4118 with questions.

Saturday, April 10:

10 a.m. to noon – “PD 101: What to Expect During the Late Stages.” Listen to a caregiver’s insight into the later stages of PD. This event will be offered via Google Meet. To participate:

• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/yve-odkq-wjz

• By phone: 1 405-498-2780 PIN: 304 452 781 #

Call 319-352-4961 with questions.

