With only three 506 Café lunches remaining in 2019, there is no better time to share food and conversation while supporting worthy causes. The October café will be held on October 1 at the Waverly Senior Center, from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Volunteer members of the Bremer County Historical Society (BCHS), will be on hand to serve at the October event and share the proceeds with the Waverly Senior Center.
The October menu is:
Pulled chicken sandwich or Sloppy Joe’s
Broccoli cheese soup
Coleslaw
Baked beans
Assorted chips
Brownies with whipped topping
“The 506 Café is at the heart of the work we do at the Waverly Senior Center to support the activities for seniors of all ages. From fitness classes to special lectures on nutrition to card clubs, the funds raised at the 506 Café are vital to keeping costs down for our citizens who use the center,” said Cynthia Campbell, chairperson of the Senior Center.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local non-profit organizations.
“It was a wonderful opportunity and experience for our volunteers who have helped at the last two 506 Café lunches. We’ve met new friends and have hopefully educated new audiences to the Bremer County Historical Society and its collections,” said Kathy Magnall, volunteer coordinator for the Bremer County Historical Society (BCHS).
Remaining dates for 2019 506 Café lunches are: Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Gift certificates are now available which would make a great gift for the December lunch or as stocking stuffers for next year. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.