With the Bremer County Fair needing to move from Memorial Park by February 2022, its organizers sought input on where it should go.
During a meeting at the 4-H Building on Nov. 18, members of the Bremer County Fair Association sought consensus, discussing options, including the Champions Ridge site at the west end of Waverly, the now-defunct project that would have been the home for the new fairgrounds as well as the Waverly Softball Association. The Waverly City Council voted on March 18 to end its development agreement for Champions Ridge due to slow progress.
Fair board members also said that they are considering a location behind the future site of Titan Machinery. The Case-IH implement dealership is developing 6 acres of the Hanawalt Farm at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast to move from its current location at 2801 Fourth St. SW. The fair is exploring the possibility of locating the new fairgrounds in the 28.64 acres behind it.
However, some of those attending suggested two more possible sites for the fair board to consider. One is the Waverly Sales Company grounds at 2212 Fifth Ave. NW, which holds the semiannual Midwest Horse Sale. The other is the Poor Farm, the one-time county farm for impoverished citizens, which is located along U.S. Highway 63 southwest of Tripoli.
To help with the public discussion, Waverly Newspapers asked its readers on Facebook to provide feedback on where they think is the best location for the new Bremer County Fairgrounds. As of Friday morning, we received 42 comments, the bulk of which was split between Champions Ridge and the Poor Farm with some scattered support for the other two sites.
Some argued proximity to Waverly is of the essence for the vitality of the fair.
Jennifer Sickles Koepke, of Denver, for instance, indicated she’d rather see the fair stay in Waverly.
“If you are only having a county fair then put it wherever you want,” Koepke wrote. “If you want a fairgrounds that you can use all year long then put it near Waverly.
“Hotels, restaurants, stores. A fairgrounds at the Poor Farm will not bring enough revenue to keep it going. Doing it in the right place and building what needs to be an exceptional fairgrounds will bring in revenue for the county.”
But several other commenters are loyal to Champions Ridge because of accessibility and space.
“Easy access from Highway 3 and 218,” said Vic Eschweiler, of Waverly. “Easy to find for out-of-towners. Space for future expansion.”
David Nitschke, of Cedar Falls, said that site makes sense to him, as well.
“On the edge of town with nothing but room,” Nitschke wrote.
Shelly Geweke, of Waverly, suggested this list why the Champions Ridge site is preferred.
“[It’s] cost efficient as a lot of the funds have already been raised,” Geweke said, “morally the right thing to do, better accessibility to nearby businesses, more open and less housing nearby [and an] attractive site.”
Mark Schloemer, of Waverly, gave a more expansive answer.
“Champions Ridge. Work could start right away,” Schloemer said. “[Second] choice would be Poor Farm.”
The Poor Farm was a popular choice for many commenters. They cited that is just a few miles from the geographic center of Bremer County.
“It would be nice for the [4-H] families if it could be more centrally located in the county at the Poor Farm,” said Michele Carter Lahmann, of Tripoli.
However, she believed that Waverly doesn’t want the fair in town anymore based on past actions.
“I always thought it was the town of Waverly wanting it on the edge of Waverly so we would spend money there,” she wrote. “Now I feel that we have heard how Waverly feels and they dont [sic] support it, so my backing is on the Poor Farm. With the now [three]-lane road thru Waverly, I wouldn’t want to deal with driving trailers thru that traffic congestion on a hot day.”
Troy Carolus, owner of Dale’s Auto in Waverly, echoed those sentiments.
“[M]ore centrally located, good access off 63, ground is already flat so it would save from spending millions for dirt work,” Carolus said, “and the No. 1 reason...staying out of Waverly, since they show no support for the fair.”
Robert Schneider, of Denver, also pointed out the geographical advantage of the Poor Farm.
“Why put it within 2 miles of Butler County when you already have a site centered in the county with some buildings and the land already there!” Schneider said.
Candi Brittain, of Waverly, expressed her preference to the Poor Farm, but said her second choice is the future Titan location.
“The children’s ball diamonds will be off of [Cedar River Parkway] so no room for fair there,” Brittain said. “Bremer County is mostly to the east of Waverly, so a county fair would be best placed in that direction. Very easy access for farmers without having to try to park and unload in town.
“If the (youth) ball diamonds get built and the fair gets a new home, does it really matter that it is not where first intended? Each entity at this point needs to move on. The kids have been waiting for new fields for 15 or more years. Let’s keep Waverly moving as a place where others want to come to visit!”
However, Penny Kuker Wosepka, of Waverly, prefers the sales barn.
“A lot of the infrastructure is already there,” Wosepka said. “Also, there are quite a few buildings that can be used with some updates, therefore the cost for the fairground site would be a bit less. It’s already set up for campsites, which would be nice for vendors, 4-H families and board members that would like to camp the week of the fair.”
She also touted the advantages of keeping the fair within Waverly’s boundaries.
“There are many times that you may need something or run out of something and need to make a quick run to the store, Norby’s, grocery stores, Walmart and many others,” she said. “That wouldn’t be available if the fairgrounds would be located outside of a town. So why not keep the fairgrounds in Waverly. This location, if done right can be an attractive site for the new Bremer County Fair!”
Dean Mitchell, of Waverly, a longtime member of the Waverly Softball Association and advocate for Champions Ridge, said keeping the plans for the fair at the site makes the most sense, and the diamonds should be located there, too.
“[The] land has already been paid for and construction documents have been paid for,” Mitchell said in his comments on Facebook, “won’t have to pay back donors that paid into Champions Ridge as we spent that money doing all requirements the city wanted us to do.
“At Champions Ridge, [the] fair will be able to use ball diamond restroom facilities and their parking lots also if both entities move there. Fair will have a partner to help pay for infrastructure cost if ball group goes there also. If ball diamonds built at Parkway complex the property taxpayers will have to pay for the diamonds and also to build 3 diamonds for adult softball. Neal Smith wanted his land for fair and youth ball players if we don’t build there then give land back to his estate.”