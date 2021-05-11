Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Plan to attend if your weight has:
• Caused health problems.
• Caused emotional pain.
• Prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities.
Registration is requested at 319-352-8033 or WaverlyHealthCenter.org/HealthyYou.
If you are unable to attend in person, you also can participate:
• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/rwt-xvws-dxj
• By Phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN:778 467 251 5124 #