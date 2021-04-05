Susan Irene Zoelle, 78, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on April 3, 2021, at her home in Waverly.
Susan was born on March 29, 1943, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Edna (Knutson) Seibel. She graduated from Goodrich High School in 1960 and was united in marriage to Thomas Zoelle on April 29, 1961, both in Fond du Lac. After their marriage, Susan worked for the Association of Commerce and later was a homemaker while raising their children. In 1977, Susan and Thomas moved to Waverly, where she started working at a sporting goods store. She retired in 2006, from Irving Elementary in Waverly where she worked as a teacher's aide.
Susan was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church in Waverly. Susan enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas Zoelle, of Waverly; a son, Jeff (Taffy) Zoelle, of Sioux City; a daughter, Anne Avery, of Davenport; 13 grandchildren, Brianne, Brittney, Sarah, Joshua, Josiah, Nathaniel, Sunshine, Grace, Anthony, Hector, Michael, Carter, and Elijah; and a son-in-law, Michael Peden and his children, Brian and Brandy, of Camdenton, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Elizabeth Peden, two brothers, Brian and Bruce Seibel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Waverly with Pastor Jim Lee officiating. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Grace Baptist Church in Waverly. Online condolence may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.